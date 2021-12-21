BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker is deploying the National Guard to buoy hospitals struggling from a flood of COVID-19 patients and staffing shortages and is urging people wear masks indoors — regardless of vaccination status — as the state battles a winter surge of infections.
Beginning Tuesday, the state will activate up to 500 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to address the non-clinical support needs of hospitals by transporting patients, providing security, distributing meals to nursing homes and performing other non-emergency services.
The state Department of Public Health is also directing acute care hospitals to postpone all non-essential surgeries and procedures to free more beds in emergency rooms. The tightened restrictions take effect Dec. 27.
"There's no question the next few weeks will be difficult for our healthcare community," Baker told reporters at a Tuesday briefing. "There are staff shortages, sicker patients and fewer beds available. The steps we are taking today are designed to support them so they can continue taking care of patients."
Meanwhile, the state is once again encouraging people to wear masks or face coverings indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.
Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said indoor masking is especially important for people with pre-existing conditions or those at higher risk for contracting the virus. She urged those who haven't been vaccinated or boosted to get the shot if they haven't already.
"I know we are all feeling the pangs of pandemic fatigue," Sudders said during Tuesday's briefing. "But as we prepare to gather with our loved ones ... it's important for all of us to remember that the vaccines and boosters are highly effective in protecting against serious illness, hospitalization and death."
Like many states, Massachusetts is dealing with a flood of COVID-19 patients fueled by highly contagious variants and colder temperatures that have increased indoor activities.
The Bay State is also one of about 30 that has detected cases of the new omicron mutation, which is more contagious than previous strains.
On Monday, the state Department of Public Health reported about 13,717 new COVID-19 infections and 28 deaths over the weekend.
The seven-day weighted average for positive COVID-19 test was 5.91% — the highest it has been since January during a previous surge of infections.
More than 1,500 patients were hospitalized with the virus as of Monday, including 347 being treated in intensive care units, according to the state agency.
As of Tuesday, all Massachusetts counties were listed as areas of "substantial" or "high" transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hospitalizations have increased more than 50% over the past two weeks amid higher-than-normal levels of people seeking treatment for COVID, influenza and other infectious diseases, as well as ailments they put off getting treatment for during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, a crucial shortage of nurses and other healthcare professionals is preventing many hospitals from expanding their capacity.
Federal health officials are recommending that families getting together for the holidays consider getting tested to prevent further spread of the virus.
President Joe Biden recently announced plans to require health insurers to reimburse people who purchase at-home rapid tests to expand their use ahead of the holidays.
Last week, Baker announced that the state will be distributing at least 2 million rapid at-home tests across the state to 102 hard-hit communities.
Baker has been under pressure to bring back more COVID-19 restrictions amid the latest surge. A group of lawmakers sent a letter to Baker last week urging him to adopt a “Covid-19 Action Plan” from public health and medical experts that would align the state’s indoor and school mask policies with federal health recommendations.
Those lawmakers were expected to hold a press briefing later on Tuesday in response to the Baker administration's latest actions to prevent spread of the virus.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.