Gov. Charlie Baker and members of his administration are planning a noon news conference Tuesday, where he will likely name Massachusetts communities facing the highest risk of COVID-19 and discuss new public restrictions that just took effect.
Baker will appear alongside Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders at a livestreamed event from the Statehouse.
Several additional regulations aimed at slowing the spread of the highly infectious virus officially started Tuesday, steps that Baker took after the rate of spread slowly started to creep upward in Massachusetts due in part to what he described as several large social events.
Outdoor gatherings on both public and private property must now be capped at 50 people, not 100 as was previously allowed, and face coverings are mandatory if more than 10 people from different households will be in the same place. The limit on indoor gatherings remains 25 people.
Police can also enforce COVID-19 restrictions, picking up a task that previously had been under the purview of local boards of health.
When he announced the updated regulations last week, Baker said he would have "a lot more to say about all of this" on Tuesday. He also indicated he planned to discuss towns and cities with higher risks for contracting the virus that might work with a multi-agency COVID Enforcement and Intervention Team.
~ Chris Lisinski/SHNS