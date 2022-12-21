BOSTON — By the year 2050, the Baker administration envisions virtually all of the state’s more than 5 million light-duty vehicles will run on electric power instead of fossil fuels, 80 percent of Massachusetts homes will be heated and cooled with electric heat pumps, and the statewide electrical infrastructure will be able to handle two and a half times more load than in 2020.
Those are some of the key benchmarks in a new climate and clean energy plan Gov. Charlie Baker’s secretariat published Wednesday, outlining sector-specific emissions reduction targets and policy steps that will help Massachusetts achieve the legally required target of achieving net-zero statewide carbon emissions by the middle of the century.
The 2050 plan, which the Baker administration released on its way out the door of state government, seeks to formalize and expand a range of tactics already in play, leaning heavily on electrifying the transportation and building sectors and expanding clean energy sources such as offshore wind.
Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card said the 192-page document “represents the commonwealth’s comprehensive and aggressive plan to achieve net-zero cost effectively and equitably.”
“To successfully achieve net zero in 2050, it is essential to transition our electricity system to clean energy and make Massachusetts transportation and buildings more energy-efficient and electrify those sectors,” Card told reporters. “This effort will have significant implications for our economy, which is why we must engage closely with other state agencies, municipalities, businesses and residents.”
“Really, this plan is a comprehensive sort of capture of what we think needs to happen next,” Card later added.
State law requires Massachusetts to cut total greenhouse gas emissions at least 85 percent below 1990 levels by 2050, plus offset any remaining emissions by removing an equal or greater amount of carbon dioxide or its equivalent from the atmosphere.
The Baker administration plan sets specific sublimits for 2050 emission reductions for several sectors: 86 percent in transportation, 95 percent in residential heating and cooling, 92 percent in commercial and industrial heating and cooling, 93 percent in electric power and 72 percent in natural gas distribution and service.
Those sublimits are slightly stricter than they would need to be to achieve the 85 percent economy-wide reduction necessary to hit net-zero emissions, and the administration said that approach offers “margins for error.”
Baked into those target figures is an expectation that policymakers, industries and individual Bay Staters can achieve major reforms in the two decades between 2030 and 2050, particularly in the transportation and heating and cooling sectors. For example, the Baker administration previously set the 2030 emissions sublimit for transportation at a 34 percent reduction below 1990 levels, 52 percentage points below the new 2050 target.
Card said transportation policies in the plan include continued investment to build out electric vehicle charging infrastructure and incentives to push more consumers to purchase electric vehicles. The MOR-EV program will provide rebates worth up to $3,500 for purchase or lease of an EV with a price of $55,000 or less, Card said, adding that the Department of Energy Resources will soon add rebates for low-income households and medium- and heavy-duty vehicles as authorized in a 2022 law.
The plan also factors in vehicle standards Massachusetts previously adopted requiring all light-duty vehicles sold in 2035 and beyond are either zero-emission or plug-in hybrids.
Binding together the transportation changes is a broad effort to reduce Bay Staters’ reliance on traveling in their own personal cars. Instead, policymakers will work to encourage greater use of walking, biking and public transportation, including by constructing more housing near transit stations.
On the building front, the plan calls for creation of what Card called a statewide “benchmarking and labeling program” that would make more information public about building emissions, plus development of a “statewide climate finance accelerator” to drive more investments in buildings seeking to eliminate carbon emissions.