BOSTON -- Gov. Charlie Baker has tapped an assistant clerk for a permanent posting as clerk magistrate of Ipswich District Court.
Rachel Hickey, a former Essex County prosecutor in the 1990s, also spent two years in Gov. Jane Swift's administration as deputy general counsel at the Executive Office of Public Safety.
Hickey has served as an assistant clerk magistrate since 2006, and she was the "acting" clerk magistrate for both Newburyport and Ipswich District Courts from 2019 to 2020, when Baker appointed Kerrin Costello as Newburyport's magistrate.
The Newburyport and Ipswich courts both sit in the same courthouse, at 188 State St. in Newburyport, and Costello currently holds the dual roles of permanent clerk for Newburyport and "acting" clerk for Ipswich.
Hickey is a Massachusetts School of Law alumna.
Governor's Councilor Eileen Duff of Gloucester will chair a public hearing on Hickey's nomination on Tuesday, Dec. 27.