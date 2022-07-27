SALEM — Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday nominated Brian Costa of Methuen to take over as clerk magistrate of the Salem District Court.
Costa, 45, has spent more than 20 years working for the state Trial Court, the past nine as an assistant clerk magistrate in Salem.
Prior to that he worked as an auditor for the court system.
He has a bachelor's degree from Assumption College.
Costa would replace Brian Lawlor, who retired from the position last year. He has served as first assistant clerk magistrate.
Baker called Costa "a seasoned candidate" who "is well-prepared to serve the court."
The job involves overseeing the operation of the Salem District Court clerk's office and staff. Clerk magistrates and assistant clerk magistrates hold many of the same powers as a judge, including issuing arrest or search warrants and setting bails.
The nomination now goes to the Governor's Council.