As Gov. Charlie Baker prepares to hand the keys to the corner office over to Governor-elect Maura Healey in 54 days, the outgoing administration is prioritizing disaster preparedness, winter weather preparation and state budget briefings for members of the incoming administration’s transition team.
Healey has worked closely with Baker during her eight years as attorney general, but her victory Tuesday over Republican Geoff Diehl now puts her in position to succeed Baker as the state’s chief executive on Jan. 5. Healey announced Wednesday that Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll will serve as the incoming administration’s transition chair. She’ll work closely with Baker’s transition leads, Chief of Staff Tim Buckley and Senior Advisor Elizabeth Mahoney.
“We’ve been planning for this transition for several months and we want to make the process as seamless and as organized as we can,” Baker said Wednesday after he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito sat down for a half-hour meeting at the Statehouse with Healey and Driscoll. He added, “We know the process can be stressful, but our aim is to make it as smooth and as helpful as possible.”
The outgoing governor said the transition plan his administration is implementing is based on “what we thought would be the most helpful information during our transition back in ‘14 — what worked and what didn’t, and what information was the most important to have.” Healey said the meeting with Baker and Polito was “incredibly productive” and that the Baker transition team has already been “incredibly collaborative.”
She said her first order of business is to put a team together, and Healey’s team on Wednesday rolled out a website — www.healeydriscolltransition.com — that will serve as a resume depository and transition announcement board.
“You’ve heard me talk a lot about ‘team’ through this campaign. and I know that we’re gonna look to assemble the best possible team to meet the challenges we face and to deliver for people. and obviously the transition will be about taking in a lot of important information and working to build on that information, working to build on the teams and the personnel,” Healey said in the lobby of what will soon be her office. “Obviously, Kim and I are looking for talented, dedicated folks who are willing to do the work needed for the people of this state. So we do have a lot of work ahead.”
The Healey administration will be offered work space in the State House, Baker said, and will soon have access to his Cabinet secretaries and their leadership teams to go through the nitty-gritty of state operations. Each secretariat will have a point person to coordinate with the incoming administration throughout the process.
Baker said his team will prioritize briefings for Healey, Driscoll and others on winter weather preparations — the governor-elect and lieutenant governor-elect have been invited to participate in Baker and Polito’s annual briefing on winter prep later this month — disaster response and preparedness efforts, and the state budget (which will not be due until March 1, 2023, in Healey’s first year in office).
When the governor’s office transitioned from Deval Patrick to Baker in late 2014 and early 2015, Baker said it was very important to him to have direct “access to the people who currently have a lot of those key roles and responsibilities” across state government. Baker said he expects that Healey’s team will want the same.
“They are the ones who will be able to tell you both at a conceptual level and also at a detail level what keeps them up at night, and I think that’s sort of the most powerful thing you can get out of the transaction,” he said. “The documents, the reports, all the rest, that’s interesting and it matters. But it’s the points of view of the people who sit in those chairs that ultimately end up being, I think, the most important.”
How much Healey and her team pick up from the Baker administration remains to be seen. On the campaign trail, the Democrat Healey was not shy about praising the popular Republican Baker and even suggested she would handle some issues in exactly the same way that Baker has. But on Wednesday, the governor-elect was not interested in discussing similarities between herself and Baker.
“Well, the microphones are going to be a little lower,” she said when asked how a Healey administration will be different from the Baker administration. “And the rest, we’ll see.”
After their Statehouse meeting with Baker and Polito, Healey and Driscoll were off to Lynn to visit Girls Inc., a nonprofit that Healey’s campaign said is “dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold.”
Along with another tandem elected Tuesday in Arkansas, Healey and Driscoll represent one of the first all-women executive teams elected in the United States. Polito celebrated the “historic moment” Wednesday and told the story of her daughter, Judy, sitting next to Healey at an inaugural event in 2015 when Judy was 9 years old.
“She talked to me about sitting next to the attorney general and how much she was actively asking about her academics and her sports and how things were going. and all through these eight years, she has always asked about my daughter, and my daughter has asked about you,” Polito said, turning to Healey. “And so coming into this new position as governor and lieutenant governor, you clearly will have an impact on girls of this commonwealth as you have had an impact on mine, and for that I’m grateful.”