BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker has recommended another round of pardons for individuals with past criminal convictions as he prepares to step down from office.
On Wednesday, Baker recommended executive clemency for four individuals, including a former Seabrook, New Hampshire, man who was convicted more than 16 years ago of breaking into houses in Newburyport as a troubled teen, but later turned his life around.
Baker said the individuals have shown “compelling reasons for requesting a pardon,” including the need to “remove barriers” that prevent them from pursuing careers or getting their lives on track.
“These offenses all occurred many years ago, and since that time, all four individuals have committed themselves to bettering their lives and improving their communities,” Baker said in a statement.
The pardons, which must still be approved by the eight-member Governor’s Council, come less than two weeks after Baker recommended clemency for four men convicted decades ago of crimes ranging from property destruction to assault and battery.
Earlier this year, Baker commuted the first-degree murder sentences of Thomas Koonce and William Allen to second-degree murder, making them eligible for parole.
Among the latest to be tapped for a pardon is Thomas Schoolcraft, who was convicted in 2006 of breaking into homes on Plum Island and in New Hampshire.
Schoolcraft was granted a conditional pardon in 2015 by then-Gov. Deval Patrick that prevented him from getting a firearms license to pursue his career as a correctional officer.
Baker’s recommendation, which was unanimously approved by the Parole Board, would give Schoolcraft an unconditional pardon and lift those restrictions.
In testimony before the Parole Board, Schoolcraft said his arrest and prosecution on burglary charges was a turning point that led him to get a GED and eventually a master’s degree in criminal justice at Boston University.
But the felony charge lingering on his record kept him from getting a state-issued firearms license, which he needed to pursue a career as a corrections officer.
In 2015, Schoolcraft was granted a rare executive pardon from then-Gov. Deval Patrick, one of only four issued by the Democrat during his eight years in office.
The Governor’s Council narrowly voted to approve the pardon, but not before Patrick attached a condition aimed at allaying their skepticism — no firearms license.
Schoolcraft, who now lives in Minnesota, told the Parole Board his ability to get work in criminal justice was hobbled by the restrictions on his pardon.
Governor’s Council member Eileen Duff, who backed a full pardon for Schoolcraft, says she expects the governor’s recommendation to be approved.
“This is a man who made a mistake as a teenager but has turned his life around, getting a college education and dedicating his life to helping young people who get caught up in the criminal justice system,” said Duff, of Gloucester, who represents the Council’s 5th District. “But this is holding him back.”
Others recommended for a pardon by Baker were Christopher Nichols, of Ayer, who was convicted in 2002 destruction of property and other charges, and Zaida Pimental-Solano, of Dorchester, and Bertrand Lamitie, of Cambridge, whom were previously convicted of selling drugs, according to the Baker administration.
The requests for pardons included written pleas from applicants and letters of support from relatives, employers, church pastors and community leaders.
Pardons by a governor are official forgiveness of an offense. They are generally granted to people with previous arrests and convictions who’ve served their time and want a clean record. Commutations are requests by people currently serving time and seeking early release.
Once filed, the requests face many hurdles. They are first considered by the Parole Board’s Advisory Board of Pardons, which holds a hearing and issues a recommendation to the governor. If the governor signs off, the request goes before the Governor’s Council.
Unlike the federal clemency process — in which the president has broad constitutional powers to pardon anyone with the stroke of a pen — Massachusetts offenders must have been convicted of a crime for an executive pardon or commutation to be approved.
The Baker administration issued executive clemency guidelines several years ago, stating that a pardon is an “extraordinary remedy, which has the effect of treating the petitioner as if the offense had never been committed.”
But Baker, a Republican who isn’t seeking a third term, waited until his final year in office to begin issuing pardons and commutations, despite getting hundreds of requests a year.
Many of Baker’s predecessors have also been reluctant to grant pardons and commutations until the end of their time in office.
Patrick only approved four pardons and a single commutation during his eight years in office, according to the Governor’s Council. In his first term, he approved none.
Former Gov. Mitt Romney, a Republican who served from 2003 to 2007, didn’t approve any pardons or commutations.
The largest batch came in 1970 under Gov. Francis Sargent, a Republican who served from 1969 to 1975. He issued 477 pardons during his final year in office.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.