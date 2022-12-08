BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker has come out with another round of pardons for individuals with past criminal convictions as he prepares to leave office next month.
On Wednesday, Baker recommended executive clemency for three more individuals, including a 83-year-old Haverhill man who was convicted more than 50 years ago for discharging a firearm within 150 feet of a highway.
Baker said after a “careful consideration” of the mens’ requests for pardons — which were recently approved by the state Parole Board — he “reached the conclusion that these individuals are worthy candidates for a pardon.”
“The clemency process is an integral part of our criminal justice system, and I take the responsibility of granting pardons very seriously,” Baker said in a statement.
The pardons, which must still be approved by the eight-member Governor’s Council, add to a growing list of clemency actions by the outgoing Republican chief executive as he prepares to leave the governor’s office.
In October, Baker recommended executive clemency for four individuals, including Thomas Schoolcraft, who was convicted more than 16 years ago of breaking into houses in Newburyport as a troubled teen, but later turned his life around.
Baker previously recommended pardons for four other men convicted decades ago of crimes ranging from property destruction to assault and battery.
Earlier this year, Baker commuted the first-degree murder sentences of Thomas Koonce and William Allen to second-degree murder, making them eligible for parole.
Among the latest to be tapped for a pardon is Phillip Hagar, who was convicted on Dec. 30, 1971 for discharging a firearm within 100 feet of a highway.
In testimony before the Parole Board, Hagar said he was hunting with his father at the time and fired a weapon at deer, but didn’t realize he was so close to the roadway. The Boxford Police Department received a complaint about the gunshot, which led to his prosecution on the charges.
Hagar, a retired UPS driver who served in the Army National Guard, told the board he had a firearms license for more than 40 years until 2019 when he was informed that his conviction prevented him from renewing it. He asked the board to pardon the prior conviction so he can get a license to carry firearms.
Baker’s recommendation, if approved by the Governor’s Council, would give Hagar an unconditional pardon and allow him to get a firearms license again.
Others recommended for a pardon by Baker were John Austin of Natick, who was convicted of drunk driving in 1996, and Edward Mulvehill, who was convicted of armed robbery in 1977 after he robbed a store at knife-point, according to the Baker administration.
All of the requests for pardons included written pleas from applicants and letters of support from relatives, employers, church pastors and community leaders.
Pardons by a governor are official forgiveness of an offense. They are generally granted to people with previous arrests and convictions who’ve served their time and want a clean record. Commutations are requests by people currently serving time and seeking early release.
Once filed, the requests face many hurdles. They are first considered by the Parole Board’s Advisory Board of Pardons, which holds a hearing and issues a recommendation to the governor. If the governor signs off, the request goes before the Governor’s Council.
Unlike the federal clemency process — in which the president has broad constitutional powers to pardon anyone with the stroke of a pen — Massachusetts offenders must have been convicted of a crime for an executive pardon or commutation to be approved.
The Baker administration issued executive clemency guidelines several years ago, stating that a pardon is an “extraordinary remedy, which has the effect of treating the petitioner as if the offense had never been committed.”
Like many of his predecessors, Baker, a Republican who steps down from office in January, waited until his final year in office to begin issuing pardons and commutations.
But Baker is on pace to surpass previous Republican and Democratic governors in recent history, in terms of his generous use of his powers.
Gov. Deval Patrick, a Democrat who preceded Baker, only approved four pardons and a single commutation during his eight years in office, according to the Governor’s Council.
Former Gov. Mitt Romney, a Republican who served from 2003 to 2007, didn’t approve any pardons or commutations.
But Baker is unlikely to catch up with former Gov. Francis Sargent, a Republican who served from 1969 to 1975. He issued a record 477 pardons during his last year in office.
