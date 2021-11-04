BOSTON -- Gov. Charlie Baker says hundreds of thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccines are on the way to the state following federal approval this week of pediatric doses for children ages 5-11.
Baker said the Pfizer/BioNTech pediatric vaccines will initially be offered at more than 500 locations statewide -- including of doctor's offices, hospitals, pharmacies and community health centers and clinics -- putting "nearly every Massachusetts child within 30 minutes of a vaccine clinic."
"We also know that pediatricians will play a big role in this process," Baker said Thursday during a briefing livestreamed from Boston Children's Hospital. "They are, in many cases, the most trusted partner for parents and families as they make this decision."
Parents can book shots for their kids through the state's vaccine finder website, which will be taking appointments beginning today, Baker said.
Families without access to the Internet can call the state's 211 information system to book an appointment.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 14-member advisory panel unanimously recommended that children as young as 5 should be vaccinated against the virus.
Dr. Rachel Walensky, the federal agency’s director, gave her final seal of approval for emergency use authorization of Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine for kids ages 5-11.
The move made an estimated 28 million U.S. children — including about 515,000 in Massachusetts — eligible for vaccinations beginning this week. The vaccines have already been authorized for individuals 12 and older.
Eligible children will get two shots, at least three weeks apart, of the smaller doses — each shot roughly one-third of the amount given to teenagers and adults.
The Food and Drug Administration says clinical trials found the kid-sized Pfizer vaccine is safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19.
Side effects among children who participated in clinical trials were minor and included sore arms, a fever or mild aches, the FDA said.
Besides hospitals, doctors office ands other locations, school districts like Newburyport and Lexington will be offering popup clinics for kids in gyms and cafeterias.
Ramping up vaccination levels in the 5-11 age group will be crucial for schools seeking to lift a statewide masking policy put in place by the Baker administation.
Under the policy, school must verify at least 80% of staff and students are fully vaccinated to lift the restrictions. To date, only a handful of districts of qualified.
It's not clear how many parents will take advantage of pediatric vaccines, but Baker pointed out that vaccination rates among teenagers in Massachusetts are higher than most states.
Overall, Massachusetts has one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation, with 4.7 million people -- or about 70% of the state's eligible population -- fully vaccinated.
While children have been spared the worst health impacts from COVID-19, the 5- to 11-year-old age group still has been seriously affected, health officials say.
Nationwide, there have been more than 8,300 hospitalizations among the 5-11 age group, roughly a third of which required intensive care.
At least 94 children in that age group have died, none of them in Massachusetts, the CDC says.
Children are also vulnerable to pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, a post-infection complication of COVID-19 that can involve severe symptoms.
"This a day we have been waiting for," Dr. Kevin Churchwell, CEO of Boston's Children's Hospital, said Thursday. "With children under the age of 12 unvaccinated, they have been at risk for serious disease from COVID-19. Vaccination of children will protect them from this disease ... and reduce the toll of this virus on everyone."
