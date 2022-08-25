BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker wants to ramp up spending on training and security to ensure that the state's public schools are prepared to respond to mass shootings.
Baker said Thursday he plans to file legislation seeking $40 million to help schools pay for security upgrades, safety training and planning, and to improve communication to thwart potential attacks.
Baker said the move is aimed at preventing more violence amid a spate of mass shootings nationwide, including the May 24 massacre of 19 students at a Texas elementary school earlier this year.
"It’s no secret that over the course of the last several years, school classrooms and schools in particular instances have become targets of gun violence," he said at a Statehouse briefing Thursday. "It is incumbent upon us to do all that we can to provide safe classrooms in schools for our children to learn, grow and succeed in and for adults to feel comfortable in."
The proposal includes grants for security and communication upgrades in K-12 schools and colleges, funding for child-care providers to support safety measures and emergency planning, and money for to pilot an anonymous tip line to report potential threats.
It would also include funding for a "Say Something" public awareness campaign and training, and support for first-responders and school officials, the governor said.
"No child should fear going to school in the morning, or feel uncertainty over how safe their building or classroom is," Baker said. "The initiatives we’re announcing today will certainly help support that mission."
Baker credited Massachusetts' strong gun-control laws for preventing mass shootings in the state, but said Beacon Hill must do more to protect students, teachers and staff.
Enhanced security features have become common for schools as they struggle to handle the threat of attacks on their buildings.
Nationwide, at least 185 students, teachers and school staff have been shot and killed in the past 25 years, according to the group Everytown for Gun Safety.
To be sure, many schools have hired private companies to train students and staff on responding to active-shooter situations and to report signs of any threats.
Likewise, enhanced security features have become common for many schools as they struggle to handle the threat of attacks on their buildings.
Some districts incorporated security designs into new buildings — such as panic buzzers, door locks, cameras and specialized glass meant to slow down a shooter.
Other schools created secure vestibules at the main entrance, where visitors are screened before being allowed inside.
It’s not clear whether Baker's proposal would come up for a vote before the Dec. 31 end of the two-year legislative session.
Lawmakers wrapped up formal sessions July 31 to campaign for re-election, and aren’t expected to reconvene in full meetings for several months.
A proposal recently approved by the state Senate calls for creating an anonymous tip line to report incidents at schools and offering “evidence-based” training for students to deal with mental health and safety issues.
If approved, the SAVE Students Act would also require the state Department of Education to come up with a “model threat assessment policy” for middle and high schools with specific protocols for identifying and intervening in potentially dangerous situations.
Developed with the group Sandy Hook Promise, the training for students would use “evidence-based” research to educate students about the signs of potential violence and get help for dealing with mental-health issues.
The bill's primary sponsor, Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, said recently he believes there is enough support to approve the bill before the Dec. 31 end of the two-year legislative session.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.