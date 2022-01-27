BOSTON — Massachusetts is one of only two states that doesn't have laws against revenge porn, where adults post sexually explicit images of a former spouse or ex-partner on the internet to harass or embarrass them.
Gov. Charlie Baker is pushing to change that during his final months in office with a proposal that seeks to strengthen the state's domestic violence laws.
The legislation, filed last week, would create a new felony offense for individuals charged with distributing a sexually explicit image "for purposes of revenge or embarrassment" and give judges the authority to ensure explicit images are destroyed. Violators could face up to five years in prison and fines of $10,000.
Baker highlighted the proposal during his final State of the Commonwealth address Tuesday night, calling on lawmakers to approve the changes.
"Massachusetts is one of only two states that doesn’t treat this as a crime," the second-term Republican said during the livestreamed address. "Forty-eight other states treat this as a crime. Because it is a crime!"
Baker recalled the stories domestic violence victims told during a recent forum, including a woman whose ex-partner had taken dozens of lewd pictures of her and posted them on the internet.
"A lifetime of relationships, a small business she owned, a basic sense of privacy we all take for granted, were shattered by one man’s despicable actions," he said. "These women had the courage to come forward and publicly tell their stories. They deserve to be heard."
Sara Stanley, executive director of Salem-based HAWC, commended Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito for their focus on domestic violence. Stanley, who is also a board member of Jane Doe Inc., said the use of explicit images for revenge is "certainly a devastating event when it does happen."
"Hopefully a bill like this would serve as a deterrent," she said.
Stanley added that Jane Doe Inc., the statewide coalition against sexual assault and domestic violence, has filed a bill that would also make the release of explicit images for the purpose of revenge the basis for obtaining a protective order.
Baker's proposal, which is currently pending before the Legislature's Judiciary Committee, would also ease criminal sanctions for minors who are caught exchanging illicit materials to one another, who under current state laws are subject to felony charges of distributing or possession of child pornography.
The proposal is part of a package of public safety bills that seek to close loopholes in protections for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and assault and battery, and toughen rules aimed at keeping "dangerous" suspects locked up while awaiting trial.
Baker has filed similar bills in the past that haven't gained much traction but said the time to do something is "long past" and urged lawmakers to approve it.
"Current law is clearly not working. These women were bothered, battered, bruised and beaten time and time again by their abusers, and nothing changed," he said on Tuesday. "It would be impossible to listen to their stories and walk away believing the commonwealth is serious about protecting these women."
The push to approve tougher laws comes as data shows domestic violence incidents have risen in recent years, a trend that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
There were 15 domestic violence-related homicides in Massachusetts last year, according to a new report by state’s Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team. which cited an uptick over the previous year. In 2020, there were 10 cases.
Meanwhile, the number of protective and harassment prevention orders filed by abuse victims also increased in 2021. Charges filed against perpetrators of domestic violence, such as violating a restraining order or assaulting a family member, also rose last year, according to data from the state Trial Court.
If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual or domestic violence in need of assistance, call 877-785-2020 or visit www.janedoe.org/findhelp.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton contributed to this report. Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.