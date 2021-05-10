[Developing] Gov. Charlie Baker will take part in event on Tuesday with President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of governors to highlight the state's progress in vaccinating residents, the governor said Monday afternoon.
Massachusetts over the weekend passed the milestone of administering more 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the effort began in December, and 73% of all adults and 63% of all residents in Massachusetts have received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
"Looking forward to joining @POTUS and a bipartisan group of governors tomorrow to highlight MA's nation-leading progress in vaccinating our residents. Over 70% of adults and 60% of residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine," Baker Tweeted on Monday afternoon, ahead of a planned visit to the Manet Community Health Center vaccination site in Quincy.
A senior advisor to the governor said the event will be virtual.
On Saturday, the White House's top COVID-19 advisor Andy Slavitt gave kudos to Massachusetts, as well as Hawaii and Vermont, for becoming the first three states with more than 70% of adult residents at least half-vaccinated.
Like Baker, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is a Republican, while Hawaii is governed by a Democrat.
~ Matt Murphy/SHNS