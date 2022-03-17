BOSTON — Massachusetts’ long-neglected infrastructure could be getting a big infusion of funds over the next several years under plans by Gov. Charlie Baker to borrow billions of dollars to upgrade roads, bridges and drinking water systems.
On Thursday, Baker touted his newly filed proposal to devote $9.7 billion to infrastructure improvements over the next five years by leveraging existing state and federal dollars to take advantage of new federal matching grants.
Baker’s borrowing plan, which requires legislative approval, calls for leveraging about $6.2 billion in state funds and federal money already pledged to the state to go after an additional $3.5 billion in discretionary federal funds made available through President Joe Biden’s jobs and infrastructure law through grants.
“To actually put this stuff in the ground, we need to get authorization from the Legislature, not just for the state share of this, but the entire price of every project,” Baker said during a live-streamed briefing in Worcester, against the backdrop of a bridge over I-290 that would be upgraded with the funds. “It’s critical for us to get this legislation passed as quickly as we possibly can.”
The borrowing would be backed by the state’s share of the $1 trillion federal infrastructure and jobs law, which was signed by Biden in November. All told, the state expects to get $9.5 billion over the next five years from the new law.
The plan calls for devoting $5.4 billion in highway funds for road and bridge upgrades over the next five years, $2.2 billion for the MBTA, about $591,000 for regional transportation systems and $1.4 billion on improvements to water, sewer and other environmental infrastructure.
Other funding will be devoted to fixing combined sewer outfalls and culverts, airports and incentives to switch to electric vehicles.
Another $110 billion will be available to Massachusetts and other states for fixing bridges through a new competitive federal grant program, Baker said.
Nearly $27 billion in federal funds is being distributed to states, tribal nations and territories over the next five years to fix and repair more than 45,000 bridges.
Baker’s proposal is the latest initiatives to divert a “once in a generation” tranche of federal funding into upgrading the state’s aging infrastructure.
The state is also diverting money from a $4 billion plan to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds and surplus revenue on water, sewer and other environmental infrastructure.
Treasurer Deborah Goldberg announced on Thursday that the state is providing nearly $67 million in ARPA funds through the Clean Water Trust for water and sewer upgrades in Haverhill, Lawrence and the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, which serves dozens of communities north of Boston.
Data provided by the Biden administration shows only about 25% of Massachusetts’ 5,229 bridges are in good condition. About 9% are considered structurally deficient.
Besides structurally deficient bridges, many of the state’s roadways are in major disrepair, according to a fact sheet released by the White House.
The Biden administration’s Infrastructure Report Card gave the state a grade of C-, saying there are at least 1,194 miles of highway in poor condition.
John Pourbaix, executive director of Construction Industries of Massachusetts, is urging the state to move quickly to take advantage of the “historic levels” of federal assistance to foot the bill for long-awaited infrastructure upgrades.
“This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity to address the recognized needs of our roads, bridges, rails, transit and environment,” he said at Thursday’s briefing. “These are projects that the state has wanted to do but just hasn’t had the funds.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.