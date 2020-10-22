BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker rolled out a multi-pronged strategy Thursday to infuse small businesses and workforce training programs with new money to stabilize some sectors and help revive others.
The plan would further boost an economy that has added back tens of thousands of jobs since April but has a long way to climb out of the hole dug by the pandemic. And to fully execute it, the governor will need help from the Legislature, which has been mostly dormant since July.
At a Statehouse press conference, Baker said his plan would make $115 million in grants immediately available to support small businesses hurt by the pandemic, train workers in growth areas like manufacturing, subsidize internet for low-income residents and support community efforts to create new opportunities for commerce.
The money is being drawn from the state's allocation from the Coronavirus Relief Fund approved by Congress and federal community development block grants.
The new grant funding, which will be targeted to hard hit businesses and areas of the economy, is part of a broader $775 million program to bolster economic growth, some of which had already been announced or proposed in the governor's revised fiscal 2021 budget plan. At least $175 million requires legislative approval.
"The plan, we believe, can help stabilize in many parts of the commonwealth growth that's already started to take place and hopefully kick start it in other parts of the state as well," Baker said.
Baker said his administration was taking action, in part, because Congress and the White House failed to deliver the type of relief that is still necessary to help small businesses, workers and government get back on their feet.
"To be clear, there's no substitute for the size and scope that a federal aid package could deliver. But that doesn't seem to be in the offing and we certainly don't believe that we can wait," Baker said, also nudging the Legislature to finalize a $275 million borrowing bill that would invest in affordable housing, tourism and other economic development needs.
Businesses will have three weeks to apply for the newest grants.