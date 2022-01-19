BOSTON — Child care centers and early education facilities will have access to rapid COVID-19 tests under a new program unveiled by Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday.
Starting Jan. 31, the state Department of Early Education and Care will begin distributing allotments of free rapid antigen tests to providers as part of a stepped-up surveillance of the virus.
Baker said the new “first-in-the-nation” testing program will be a “game-changer” to help child care facilities struggling with staffing issues remain open as the state continues to battle a surge of infections.
“We know it can be extremely disruptive for so many parents, caregivers and kids to have to pull them out of care, especially without knowing whether or not they are testing positive,” Baker said at a briefing. “We hope child care centers will be able to take advantage of these resources so we will be able to keep kids who test negative in care and staff safely working on a regular basis.”
Under the new Testing for Child Care initiative, staff and students 2 years of age and older who have had close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual will be able to test daily for five days with the free rapid tests, Baker said. If the tests are negative, they can continue working and going to child care.
“This will help quickly isolate any infected staff or students,” he said. “It will also eliminate the need to quarantine these close contacts, which in some centers can translate into an entire classroom.”
The stepped-up virus surveillance is in addition to bi-weekly pool testing in child care facilities for staff and children that has been underway for more than a year.
Early Education Commissioner Samantha Aigner-Treworgy said the new testing options will allow providers to remain open and keep children — many of whom aren’t eligible for COVID-19 vaccines — in their programs.
“We know that as we move through COVID-19 recovery, ensuring parents can rely on child care is an essential part of getting back to normal,” she said.
The testing push comes amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations following the holiday break, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Last week, the Baker administration said it plans to distribute 26 million rapid antigen tests over the next three months under a contract with a test manufacturer.
On Tuesday, Baker announced updated school COVID-19 testing options, including providing students and staff with at-home rapid tests weekly to help keep in-person learning going.
Under the new program, students who test positive at home will inform their school, which will then report the infections weekly to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Meanwhile, lawmakers are advancing a proposal that would carve out $55 million for COVID-19 relief efforts, including masks for schools and expanded testing.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.