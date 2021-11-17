DANVERS — Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday urged officials in Danvers to have a “transparent airing” regarding the allegations of racist and homophobic conduct in the Danvers High School boys’ hockey program.
“Let’s face it, there’s no place in sports, there’s no place in society for any of the issues and activities that have been alleged to have taken place,” he said.
Baker made his comments in response to a question from a reporter following the governor’s appearance at the North Shore Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner meeting at the Danversport Yacht Club.
Baker said he was unaware of the specifics of the situation in Danvers, but said, “I certainly hope that the school, the athletic department and the families in the community have a transparent airing of these issues and deal with them.”
Superintendent Lisa Dana and the School Committee acknowledged this week that they “fell short” in their handling of the allegations made by a former player who told authorities that teammates engaged in racist and sexual misconduct in the locker room during the 2019-20 season.
Dana and the School Committee said they did not publicly release the details of the allegations to protect the privacy of students and staff. The allegations, which the former player disclosed to news reporters, including players being forced to strip naked for “Gay Tuesdays” and being beaten with a sex toy for refusing to shout a racial slur on “Hard-R Fridays.”
The hockey coach, Danvers police Sgt. Stephen Baldassare, resigned from the team in July. Some members of the public have called for the resignation of Dana and committee members over their handling of the crisis.
Baker was the guest speaker at the 102nd annual dinner meeting of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce. He spoke about the state’s response to the pandemic, from the early days that he called “the scramble” to the race to get people vaccinated.
Baker told the story of how a $3 million order of N-95 masks headed to Massachusetts “disappeared” when it arrived to port in New York. Baker then asked the Kraft family if the state could use the Patriots’ plane to pick up an order of equipment from China. Baker said the plane was routed through Alaska, whose governor promised to protect it when it stopped there to refuel.
Massachusetts has been the top state in many aspects of the COVID response, Baker said, including in testing, contract tracing and vaccinations. He said he regularly talked to other governors around the country in weekly phone calls during the height of the pandemic.
“I would hang up the phone at 10:30 or 11 o’clock at night and I would go find my wife and say, ‘I am so glad I am the governor of Massachusetts,’ because a lot of these states don’t have, or didn’t seem to me to have, the kind of shared sense of community, purpose and all the rest,” he said.
“As one of those people who had a ringside seat over the last 20 months, this commonwealth really stepped up,” Baker said. “I hope that everyone understands that.”
Baker also spoke about the changing nature of work, with more people working from home, and the urgent need for housing “of all kinds” in Massachusetts. He said young adults realize they can work from anywhere and will move out if they can’t find an affordable place to live in Massachusetts. He mentioned that his daughter moved to Denver because her friends found “a really cool place to live at a price she could afford.”
“If we can’t create the housing infrastructure that they can afford to live here, they are going to go somewhere else. They just are,” Baker said.
