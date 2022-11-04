BOSTON — Days ahead of the election, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is urging voters to reject a proposed millionaires' tax after Democratic leaders pulled the plug on his tax-cut plan.
On Thursday, Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito sent an email blast to supporters urging that they "join them" in voting against Question 1 on Tuesday's ballot, which asks Massachusetts voters to amend the state Constitution to set a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income above $1 million.
Baker called the plan to tax the state's wealthiest a "misguided" effort that would "impose an immediate tax hike on tens of thousands of homeowners, small businesses owners, and retirees." He said there is no guarantee that the money would be devoted to transportation and education, as proponents claim.
"In a time of economic uncertainty and rising prices, taxpayers should not be asked to give a blank check to Beacon Hill," Baker said.
Baker has previously stated his opposition to a millionaires' tax, but his forceful statement urging voters to reject Question 1 came less than a day after Democratic legislative leaders said they were pulling a buffet of tax cuts he proposed from a $3.7 billion economic development bill.
Baker accused lawmakers of reneging on a "promise" to pass the tax cuts, and suggests the state doesn't need the extra revenue from a millionaires' tax.
"In other words, Beacon Hill has plenty of money to spend, and the tax raised by Question 1 is unnecessary," he said.
Lawmakers failed to pass a $4 billion economic development plan before the July 31 end of the formal sessions that included $250 per individual tax rebates and permanent tax cuts, such as increasing the rental deduction cap, expanding senior circuit breaker tax credits and updating the estate tax.
A centerpiece of the legislation called for spending another $500 million on one-time $250 rebates for an estimated 2 million taxpayers.
On Wednesday, Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, and House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, announced that House and Senate would be taking up a new version of the economic development bill, but are putting off the tax cuts until next year when Baker will no longer be in office.
"This will help to ensure that our discussion of permanent tax relief can and will be informed by the views of a newly elected Legislature and governor, while considering the looming challenges facing the commonwealth," the Democrats said in a statement.
Spilka and Mariano pointed out that taxpayers will be getting rebates beginning this month under a 1986 voter-approved law, which requires the state to return money when tax revenues grow by more than wages and salaries.
Baker says the state has a record budget surplus and can afford to provide permanent tax relief, rebates and make economic development investments.
He pointed out that legislative leaders are sitting on "billions of dollars" in unspent federal pandemic relief funds.
Backers of Question 1 argue the state's top earners can afford to dig deeper into their pockets to drum up more money for fixing roads and bridges and providing more revenue for public schools.
But opponents argue the tax would hurt the state’s competitiveness, drive away the wealthy, and put a drag on the economy as the state recovers from the pandemic.
Much of the debate over the millionaires’ tax has focused on whether the Legislature could divert funding from the tax for purposes other than education and transportation. Critics of the tax say there’s no guarantee, but supporters say the spending would be constitutionally required if voters approve it.
They have also sparred over whether the proposed tax would impact the sales of homes in Massachusetts valued at more than $1 million. Opponents say it would impact retirees whose homes are retirement nest eggs, but supporters say only a fraction of home sales would be impacted by the surtax.
Both sides have raised collectively more than $38 million, which has been used to fund a barrage of digital, radio and TV advertising to sway undecided voters.
A recent MassINC poll showed overwhelming support — about 70% — among likely Massachusetts voters for approving the proposed surtax.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.