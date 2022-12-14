DANVERS — Gov. Charlie Baker visited Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School Tuesday morning to hand out his last round of capital skills grants before stepping down from office next month.
This round granted nearly $51 million in funding to 20 schools and educational programs across the state, including Essex Tech, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Salem High School, Gloucester High School and North Shore Community College.
More than $200 million has been awarded to career programs through capital skills grants since Baker, a Republican from Swampscott, took office in 2015. The idea came about on Baker’s campaign trail after speaking with vocational schools around the state, he said during a speech at Essex Tech Tuesday morning.
“This is truly a transformational partnership between us and the educational institutions that have been part of it, and it is something that I know we are enormously proud of and pleased with,” Baker said.
Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, and other officials were given a tour of the Larkin Cottage when they arrived at the school. Essex Tech students are currently rebuilding the cottage, which was built in 1950 for the Essex Agricultural Homemaking School in honor of Catherine Larkin, a former student who died while serving as a nurse in the U.S. Army during World War II.
About $500,000 from this round of capital skills grants will provide technology and equipment to update the groundskeeping and equipment operator vocational program at Essex Tech.
Senior Thomas Politano, a student in this program who lives in Lowell, thanked Baker and his team for their continued support of programs like his during the governor’s visit.
“Governor Baker’s foresight in seeing economic development as a societal need starts with understanding that all roads to a successful career go through workforce training and apprenticeships so that Massachusetts employers always have skilled workers available,” Politano said.
“This learning is a lifelong commitment that always requires further training,” he continued. “Massachusetts understands this.”
Gloucester High received $117,000 to replace compressor technology that is over 20 years old at the school. Since this equipment needs to frequently run, being shut down during the pandemic has left it “puttering along,” said Brenda Waslick, the school’s career/vocational technical education coordinator.
The new compressors will be used for advanced manufacturing machines, pneumatic tools for the school’s carpentry program and pneumatic tools and machines for its automotive program, Waslick said.
“I am very happy for the school and the students because if the compressors weren’t running, the programs wouldn’t run,” Waslick said. “This is great for Gloucester and it’s great for vocational programs.”
Salem High was awarded $169,000 to buy new technology and equipment for its programming and web development vocational program laboratory.
North Shore received $1 million to modernize a health care simulation center that supports its medical assisting, allied health and human services high school partnerships, industry credential training, certificate and degree programs.
In Peabody, nearly $241,000 will provide new equipment to modernize the high school’s culinary arts program, Superintendent Josh Vadala said. This includes expanding the program’s student-led restaurant, “The Melting Pot.”
“Being a comprehensive high school much like Gloucester and Salem, it’s really great for us to be able to get one of these awards because not all students are able to get into the local vocational schools,” Vadala said.
While Baker is leaving office, these grants will continue to benefit current and future workforces. About $100 million in the state’s economic development bill has been set aside to fund capital skills grants through the next five years, said James Peyser, the state’s secretary of education.
This funding will help employers find workers with the right skills and certifications, said Rosalin Acosta, the state’s secretary of labor and workforce development. There are about 77,000 people in the state who are not looking for work right now — a number that is higher than pre-pandemic levels, but not a new problem, Acosta said.
This is mainly because of “skills mismatch,” meaning that workers don’t always have the credentials to work in a job that suits their skills, she said.
“We have got to continue making sure that Massachusetts stays competitive and stays relevant, and making sure that our workforce is ready for the 21st century and for the jobs of the future,” Acosta said at Essex Tech. “This is what I see happening in all our vocational schools.”
