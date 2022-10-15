BOSTON — Millions of dollars in contributions continue to flow into ballot committees behind four statewide referendums ahead of the November elections.
October 5 was the deadline for groups raising money for and against the ballot questions to report their hauls from the latest reporting period.
As with previous periods, fundraising on Question 1 saw the most activity, with three committees backing the proposed ‘millionaires tax,’ collectively raking in more than $2 million from Sept. 16 to Oct. 1, according to the filings with the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
To date, Yes on 1 committees have collected more than $19 million to help blanket the airwaves with supporters’ message approving the constitutional amendment that would set a 4% surtax on an individual’s annual income above $1 million, allowing for more money for education and transportation.
One of those groups, Fair Share Massachusetts, collected most of the money during the latest reporting period, with contributions from unions such as the National Education Association, which gave $500,000, as well as dozens of individual contributors.
The group got a notable contribution from Mohamad Ali, CEO of International Data Group, Inc., who chipped in $100,000 in support of Question 1, filings show.
But opponents of the proposed millionaires tax are also roping in money for advertising and outreach to help sway voters against approving the new tax, which they say will hurt businesses and drive away the wealthy. and they say the money will be diverted for purposes other than transportation and education.
The Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment reported raising more than $521,000 in the Sept. 16 to Oct. 1 period, according to the group’s filings.
Among the largest contributors were Boston-based venture capitalist Bruce Evans, who gave $50,000, and Richard Valentine, chairman and CEO of the MBA Group, who chipped in $25,000, filings show.
To date, the committee has raised nearly $10 million from opponents of the proposed tax.
Question 2
Fundraising on Question 2 also continues to flow into the coffers of supporters and opponents of the referendum, which would, if approved, require dental insurance companies to spend at least 83% of every dollar they are paid on “expenses and quality improvements” instead of administrative costs.
The Committee for Competitive Dental Plans for Consumers, which opposes the ballot question, reported raising $350,000 from a single contribution from the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. Insurance companies reported another $10,000 in-kind contributions for staff time spent on committee work.
The Committee on Dental Insurance Quality, which is backing Question 2, reported $937,192 in fundraising during the previous period, including $25,000 from the Massachusetts Association of Orthodontists.
Backers of Question 2 say the move is aimed at breaking up a “monopoly” in the industry by putting dental insurance spending requirements in line with those for medical insurers.
Insurers strongly oppose the plan, arguing that it would set “unprecedented” rules on the dental industry that will drive up costs for patients and dental providers.
Supporters and opponents of Question 2 have poured nearly $8 million into committees, making it the second-most expensive question on the November ballot.
Question 3
Fundraising on Question 3 remains a lopsided affair, with package stores backing the referendum drumming up nearly $900,000 to date — including $41,000 in the latest period — while opponents have yet to raise a dime.
Question 3, if approved by voters, would gradually increase the number of beer and wine licenses a single company can own — rising to 18 over the next decade.
The plan would keep in place a state cap on how many total licenses can be issued, and tighten limits on the sale of liquor and spirits. It also calls for tightening ID requirements for sellers and increasing penalties for businesses that are caught selling alcohol to minors.
The referendum is billed as a compromise between convenience stores that have been pushing for more beer and wine licenses for decades, and family-owned package stores concerned that expanding retail booze sales would hurt their businesses.
Despite the high stakes surrounding the question, the food industry has yet to put any money behind its opposition to the proposed changes.
Question 4
Meanwhile, a committee backing Question 4 — which seeks to repeal a new state law authorizing state driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants — is also continuing to raise money for its campaign.
The Committee for a Fair and Secure Massachusetts collected $45,104 in the most recent period, from about 100 individual contributions ranging from $10 to $10,000 according to its filings. The group has received about $124,000 to date.
But opponents of the new law are being vastly out-raised by supporters.
The Vote YES for Work and Family Mobility committee, which supports the law, has raised more than $1.1 million to date, including more than $900,000 in the recent two-week period.
One of the biggest contributors was from Arbella Insurance Group, a Quincy-based auto insurance company, which gave $200,000 to the committee, filings show. The company’s CEO, John Donohue, personally gave $25,000.
To be sure, insurers stand to get thousands of new customers in the state with undocumented individuals authorized under the new law to obtain insurance.
The committee received another large contribution from SEIU 1199, the state’s largest health care union, which gave $150,000 during the previous period. Two other unions, SEIU Locals 509 and 32BJ, contributed a combined $325,000.
In Massachusetts, the sky’s the limit for contributions to ballot question committees. Unlike contributions to individual candidates, donations to referendum campaigns are unrestricted, and corporations often get involved, as do special interests, labor unions and others.
In 2020, committees behind ballot questions to update the state’s ‘right to repair’ law and authorize ranked-choice voting poured more than $60.7 million into their campaigns, making it one of the most expensive election cycles in recent years.
Fundraising reports for the next period, which covers activity from Oct. 2 to Oct. 15, are due by Oct. 20, according to state campaign finance law.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.