BOSTON — A proposal inching toward the 2022 ballot seeks to contain dental costs by setting new requirements on private insurance companies.
The ballot question, if approved, would require insurance companies to spend at least 83% of their revenues on "dental expenses and quality improvements as opposed to administrative expenses." Backers say the move would put dental insurance in line with the requirements for medical insurers.
The measure's primary backer, Mouhab Rizkallah, an orthodontist and chairman of the Committee on Dental Insurance Quality, said the proposal is aimed at breaking up on a "monopoly" in the dental insurance industry.
"This law will allow patients to get the treatments the patients want, in consult with their doctors, instead of inferior treatments that insurance companies want to cover," he said in a statement. "This law would create fair dental insurance value and patient autonomy from insurance pressures."
Rizkallah describes the effort as a David vs. Goliath battle, and expects a well-funded opposition campaign by the industry.
"Dental insurance company CEO's and corporate officers are amongst the highest paid in the nation, and disguise their companies as 'not for profit,'" he said. "So we expect serious opposition as we shift billions of dollars from corporate yachts to patient needs."
A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Massachusetts Dental Society, which isn't directly involved in the ballot initiative, also supports so-called medical loss ratio reform and is urging lawmakers to approve a similar bill pending in the state Legislature.
In a statement, the society said the changes "will protect dental patients by bringing the same transparency and accountability to dental plans that already exist for medical plans."
"The bill would hold dental benefits companies to the same standards as health insurers, requiring them to spend 80% of premium dollars on serving patients, rather than padding their bottom lines," the group said.
It's not clear why the society isn't backing the ballot question, but Rizkallah is facing a lawsuit by Attorney General Maura Healey's office over allegations his orthodontist chain, "The Braces Places", submitted false claims to MassHealth for children who wore braces longer than was necessary for their health.
Rizkallah has dismissed those claims and has said the ongoing litigation won't impact the ballot initiative. He also supports the pending legislation but pointed out that similar bills have languished for years in legislative committees.
The measure is one of three ballot questions that cleared the latest hurdle to turn in more than 80,000 signatures from registered voters to the Secretary of State's office. Others would ask voters expand retail beer and wine sales and define ride-hailing drivers for Uber and Lyft and other firms as independent contractors.
Lawmakers have until May 4 to take action on the pending legislation that would implement medical loss ratio reform. If they don’t act, backers of the referendum must submit more than 13,000 signatures by July 6 to make the ballot.
If voters approve the changes they would go into affect in 2023, according to wording of the ballot question.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.