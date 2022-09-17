BOSTON — The proposed millionaires’ tax referendum is shaping up to be the most expensive question on November’s ballot, with groups on either side of the issue pouring nearly $20 million into campaigns, according to new filings.
The referendum, which is backed by a coalition of labor unions and community groups, will ask voters Nov. 8 to amend the state Constitution to set a new 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income over $1 million. The money would be earmarked for transportation and education projects.
But the battle to sway public opinion on the referendum is also becoming a multi-million dollar slugfest, with both sides raising and spending huge sums of money.
The group Fair Share Massachusetts and two other ballot committees backing the proposed surtax reported raising more than $10.7 million since Jan. 1, according to new filings with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
Labor unions contributed a majority of contributions to the Yes on 1 campaign, pumping more than $9 million into the ballot committee. The National Education Association contributed $4 million, while the Massachusetts Teachers Association gave $4 million to the campaign.
SEIU Local 1199, which represents health care workers, chipped in $400,000, while the Boston Carmen’s Union, which represents MBTA workers, contributed $20,000, according to filings. The AFL-CIO of Massachusetts has contributed $800,000 to date.
But the Yes on 1 campaign also points to about 300 individual contributions from supporters who’ve chipped into the campaign with smaller contributions.
“The super-rich CEOs and wealthy investors funding the opposition to Question 1 are spending millions trying to scare people because they don’t want to pay their fair share in taxes,” said Lillian Lanier, field director for the Yes on 1 campaign.
The group says it is trying to drum up support with a small army of volunteers who have been going door-to-door to sway undecided voters across the state.
“In neighborhoods all across the state, we are having face-to-face conversations so voters understand that Question 1 means a fairer tax system and better schools, roads and bridges,” Lanier said.
Meanwhile, opponents of the proposal have collected more than $9 million in contributions since the beginning of the year, according to OCPF filings.
Among the largest contributors were billionaire David James, CEO and chairman of New Balance, as well as Bain Capital executive Paul Edgerley and his wife, real estate developer Sandra Edgerley, who each gave $500,000 to the campaign.
Connecticut-based Rand-Whitney Containerboard company, and Boston-based Suffolk Construction, each contributed $1 million, according to OCPF filings.
Dan Cence, a spokesperson for No on Question 1, said the group hits the airwaves this week with new TV ads targeting what it says would be the state’s “highest-ever tax increase” and pushing back against claims by supporters of the referendum.
“Proponents claim that it will raise taxes only on Massachusetts’ highest earners, but in reality, Question 1 would nearly double the income tax rate on tens of thousands of small business owners, family farmers, retirees, and other Massachusetts residents,” he said in a statement. “Our ads reflect this reality.”
Opponents argue the proposed excise tax will hurt businesses, drive away the wealthy and put a drag on the state’s pandemic-battered economy.
Critics also claim the effort is a backdoor attempt to replace the state’s 5% flat personal income tax with a graduated rate, which voters have rejected several times.
They say it would also impact “pass-through” businesses — where profits are passed to the owners’ personal tax filings and business income is taxed at personal rates.
Supporters argue the state’s top earners can afford to dig deeper into their pockets to drum up much-needed education and transportation funds.
They say it will raise an estimated $2 billion for education and transportation projects, and dispute claims that the money could be used for other purposes.
A similar millionaires’ tax referendum was set to appear on the November 2018 ballot, until the SJC ruled it unconstitutional.
In June, the SJC rejected a lawsuit by opponents claiming the ballot question is unconstitutional because it might include a misleading summary confusing voters.
A recent MassINC poll showed robust support — about 70% — among Massachusetts voters for approving a tax on the state’s top earners.
The referendum is one of four statewide ballot questions awaiting voters in the Nov. 8 elections, which include proposals expand retail beer and wine sales, contain dental costs by setting spending requirements on private insurance companies, and to repeal a law granting drivers licenses to undocumented immigrants.
To date, Question 2 — which seeks to regulate dental insurance — has become the second most expensive referendum. Groups opposed to the changes have out-raised supporters by 5-1 margin, drumming up more than $4.9 million compared to about $1 million raised by supporters, according to OCPF filings.
In Massachusetts, the sky’s the limit for contributions to ballot question committees. Unlike contributions to individual candidates, donations to referendum campaigns are unrestricted, and corporations often get involved as do special interests, labor unions and others.
In 2020, committees behind ballot questions to update the state’s ‘right to repair’ law and authorize ranked-choice voting poured more than $60.7 million into their campaigns, making it one of the most expensive election cycles in recent years.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.