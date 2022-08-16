PEABODY — A new banned book club for teens will start up at the Peabody Institute Library in Peabody next month.
Banned books are works that have been removed from curriculums or libraries because people have made objections to them.
Commonly banned books range from picture books to adult novels, and include works like “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Lord of the Flies,” “My Princess Boy,” “Of Mice and Men” and “Heather Has Two Mommies.” Often, these books tackle racism, homophobia and other issues in society.
Libraries in the state and across the nation are seeing an unprecedented amount of censorship attempts, with more book challenges happening in 2021 than any other year on record, the Massachusetts Library Association said in a July statement.
This year is already on track to beat that record, according to the statement. Most of these censorship attempts are targeted at schools and public libraries.
“As professionals, librarians rely on policies and local knowledge to create collections, services, and programs that serve their entire community,” the statement said. “Individuals make their own decisions about what they read and what they believe and patrons and parents have the freedom to determine which of these offerings fit their individual needs.”
“These ideals are rooted in the First Amendment,” the statement continued.
While banned books aren’t a problem at public schools in Peabody, the new banned books club will still be an important resource for local teens, said Allison Bridgewater, senior teen librarian and acting senior children’s librarian at the Peabody Institute.
“This club is intended to remind teens that they have a right to read what they want, and that the library is here to support them,” Bridgewater said.
The first meeting will be held at the library on Sept. 7 at 4 p.m., and will take place on the first Wednesday of each month. Snacks will be provided.
There won’t be a set reading list for the club, since teens are encouraged to read banned books of their choice. But suggested reads include “1984,” “The Hate You Give” and “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings.”
Teens are encouraged to discuss the books they are reading and why they are banned from certain libraries. If they don’t want to read an entire book, Bridgewater hopes they at least read part of a banned book.
“I hope they feel encouraged but also supported in reading what they want,” she said. “This is mainly about reading what you choose, but I hope this will extend beyond that and empower them to make their own decisions.”
The library has other resources for those interested in reading banned books and learning about other controversial topics, Bridgewater said.
“It’s important to inform yourself,” she said. “We have so much access to information now, but it can be hard to find accurate information. Libraries can help you find it.”
To register for the banned book club or learn more about the program, go to peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
