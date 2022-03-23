SALEM — Lori Fonseca, a North Shore lawyer who has run a program that provides legal help for low-income tenants for years, has heard the stories.
Even before the pandemic upended peoples’ jobs and income, and a housing shortage sent rents sharply upward, she would encounter tenants who were spending more than half their income on rent, or small landlords facing foreclosure because their tenants weren’t paying.
And sometimes, by the time the cases landed in Housing Court, usually the result of an eviction process, there was little a lawyer could do to keep someone from eventually becoming homeless, said Fonseca.
This week, the Essex County Bar Association and the city of Salem are launching a new community program called the Housing Stability Service, which will put volunteer lawyers in two locations in the city several days a month as well as create a hotline and website. All of the services will be available in both English and Spanish.
The program will not provide legal representation or advice but instead offer information and connect people with services to try to prevent the situation from ending up in court.
“For some Salem residents, the pandemic has resulted in an exacerbation of housing security challenges,” said Mayor Kim Driscoll in a statement announcing the program’s launch this week.
The program is funded with community development block grants from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Our hope is that the service can help mediate housing issues and prevent legal action in court, which can create even more financial hardships, housing problems, and mental health crises for renters and landlords alike,” Driscoll said.
“Mayor Driscoll has recognized the problem and the need,” said Salem attorney Christopher Casey, who is the secretary of the Essex County Bar Association and a liaison between the organization and the Northeast Housing Court.
Casey said he and other bar association officials (including director Pam Surrette and president Michael Merriam) have been working with the mayor and other city officials to set up the program.
The Essex County bar has been sending volunteer lawyers to court for years, primarily to work with low-income residents who are either facing eviction or substandard housing conditions. They have also assisted small landlords, individual property owners who might have one or two tenants in a two- or three-family building.
Casey said a first-generation landlord with even one tenant who can’t pay rent can face “financially devastating” consequences, including foreclosure and bankruptcy.
On the other end are landlords who are increasing rents “because they can,” in a free market, he acknowledged.
A short supply of housing has led to rent prices surging.
Fonseca said it’s not unusual to see rents go up hundreds of dollars, and then, tenants falling further and further behind until they’re looking at an eviction notice.
Landlords are also facing pressure, however. Inflation is adding to the expense of maintaining and heating a home, for example, and a spike in real estate prices has led to increased assessments, which in turn increases a property tax bill.
Fonseca said there are many landlords who “want to be a part of the community and provide housing. They do want to do right by their people.”
Sometimes, its simply a matter of buying time for a tenant who is on a fixed income until they can get into subsidized housing.
“Let’s work collectively so we don’t find a bunch of good families becoming homeless,” Casey said.
One of the services the program will provide is connecting people with funds that are available through federal and state programs.
Fonseca said it’s not a given that tenants and landlords are aware of programs like Rental Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) or the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), or how to get on lists for subsidized housing.
“There is funding,” said Casey. “Those funds exist.”
To that end, the volunteers will not simply give out a referral and tell people to visit a website but will, when needed, actually help the person make the phone call or go online, Fonseca said, citing as an example some seniors who show up with flip phones and no internet access at home.
Casey said one of the main goals of the effort is educating people about what is available, “before it gets to court.”
The Housing Stability hotline is 978-500-0973 and will be answered live on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. Owners and renters can also leave a message at any time.
The Housing Stability website is salemhousinginfo.com.
The in-person services will be available both in English and Spanish, at two locations: the Community Life Center at 401 Bridge St. and Espacio at 105 Congress St.
In-person help will be available twice a month at each location, starting Wednesday (March 23) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Life Center, then following a schedule of the second Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m., starting April 14, and the fourth Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each month at that location.
Espacio will have live help on the first Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting April 6, and on the third Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. starting April 21.
