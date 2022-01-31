BEVERLY — The city is getting closer to allowing apartments and stores to be built along the Bass River, a move that could dramatically reshape an area now marked by mostly industrial uses.
Mayor Mike Cahill said the city is planning to propose new zoning rules in April in the hopes of enticing private developers to pursue projects that would essentially create a new neighborhood where people could live and shop and enjoy a public walkway along the river.
“It’s such a fantastic vision,” Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Gould said during a presentation by the city this week. “It’s such a game-changer in so many ways.”
City officials emphasized that any projects would have to be undertaken by private entities since the area in question is all private property. The city would only change the zoning to allow for such development. Officials also said existing businesses could continue to operate under the new “overlay” zoning district.
The area in question covers about 14 acres of land on River Street along the Bass River, from the former Bowl-O-Mat site down to the National Grid facility. That section includes Moynihan Lumber, Hill’s Yacht Yard, the River Street homeless shelter, and a historic brick building at 60 River St. that is home to several small businesses.
The National Grid substation, one of the largest pieces of property in the area, would remain because of its importance to the area’s electricity supply, Cahill said.
The potential rezoning, which the city has been talking about for years, has already attracted one potential developer, even before the zoning changes have been made. Gables Residential, an Atlanta-based apartment developer, bought the former Bowl-O-Mat site last June for $5.5 million and is waiting for the zoning change to file plans for the site.
The Bass River area is within walking distance of the Beverly train station so is considered a prime spot for ‘transit-oriented development,” which emphasizes people living near public transportation to cut down on the use of vehicles.
In the presentation, consultants hired by the city talked about design standards that could be implemented for new buildings in the area. Images showed buildings ranging from three-and-a-half to five stories and a public walkway along the river that could be 25- or 50-feet wide.
There’s even the possibility of building a new street through the site that would be parallel to River Street. There could also be other ways for the public to access the new neighborhood, including pedestrian and bike paths.
Paul Van Ness, who runs Van Ness Creative in space that he rents at 60 River St., said he hopes that any new development in the area would make people feel welcome.
“It feels like something that’s done really thoughtfully can really enrich the area and make it someplace that more people will go to,” he said. “I just hope it will have a ton of variety and that it’s not just condos where kind of being around them makes you feel like you’re not welcome.”
Van Ness acknowledged the area as constituted now is not the best use for waterfront property on a river that connects directly to the ocean. But he also called it a “misunderstood part of Beverly.” He said there are a variety of creative businesses in the historic brick building where he works, including artists, a sculptor and his own film and video production company.
“It’s a really cool place and it’s a historic building that has a tremendous kind of bones and atmosphere,” he said. “You hope (any new developments) could include some artist work space to continue that tradition of art being created, so people who have helped make Beverly a really cool city don’t get priced out of it.”
A new zoning ordinance would need to be reviewed by the Planning Board and approved by the City Council. Cahill said the city hopes to have a proposed ordinance before them by early April.
