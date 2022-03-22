SALEM — Bates School fifth-graders were excited and also a bit nervous heading into the Amazing Shake on March 8 in the school library.
The program is a life-skills competition for the students and an opportunity to talk about real-world scenarios and situations with adults and professionals in the community.
Judges and other volunteers were placed at stations inside the elementary school library for different scenarios and assignments. At 8:30 a.m., students began to visit judges, one at a time, and spent 60 seconds interacting with them. After 1 minute, they heard a gong. Then, the judges asked for the student’s card and gave them a score — between 7 and 10 — based on how the student displayed skills in charisma, confidence, poise under pressure, judgment and eye contact.
Once “the gauntlet” was over, the judges could offer advice to the students about what they could have done better. The top students then advanced to Round 2, which was “Work the Room” at a Rotary Club meeting.