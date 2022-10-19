SALEM — Bats get a bum rap.
Western pop culture images of the winged mammals may be spine-tingling and fun, but they’re not based in fact or reality, said Jane Winchell, Peabody Essex Museum’s curator.
Winchell will share about the flying mammals and their “superpowers” during her presentation of “Curator Talk Series — Bats! Beyond Halloween Decorations,” Saturday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m., in PEM’s Forbes Gallery.
“First, I think there’s a lot curiosity about bats and a lot of misconceptions. Being here in Salem, PEM is very strategically placed to do a presentation on bats because bats are so often used as decorations around Halloween. It also gives us a chance to shed new light on these animals that live among us. The opportunity is to come away with some new insights about bats and I would hope some new appreciation for these animals which have kind of true superpowers among the animal realm,” she said.
“It will be fun to share those with people — they will be surprised and awed by these critters that few of us really get to see yet are so importance in eco-systems around the world. The other part of this is that long-ingrained connection that we have in this society in particular with bats and the devil, the occult, the association between nocturnal animals and evil-doers. Or the aspect of the underground — I think all of those contribute” the pop culture treatment,” she said.
Exploring bats through works of art and pop culture is a fun way to learn about them and make some discoveries about “their true nature,” she said, “ but the concern is that Halloween perpetuates the myths about bats being scary, evil — that there’s a reason to be afraid of them — when there really isn’t. That just allows us to capture people’s attention and use it for good.”
Evolutionarily, bats date back roughly 50 million years and have appeared — for centuries — in art in diverse cultures around the world. Western lore associated with bats’ dark side has persisted since the Middle Ages, but in Chinese and some other Asian cultures, bats are viewed much different.
“Bats have been used for centuries as symbols of good luck and good fortune. They are very stylized, the bats are often not depicted anything like our Halloween decorations. The bats you’ll see in Chinese artwork are typically graceful and friendly, and happy. So it’s a real departure from the kind of depictions that we have of bats.”
Deep-rooted myths
Yet the winged association with evil is deeply rooted. The 17th and 18th century folk tales from the Slavic regions of Eastern Europe really caught fire with the scientific discovery of blood-feeding bats in Central and South America even before Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” in 1897. Until Swedish taxonomist Carl Linnaeus, who reclassified them as mammals around 1758, bats were considered birds.
But the vampire folk lore definitely pre-existed the actual discovery of blood-feeding bats, she said, and “those discoveries really fueled the Dracula stories.”
Out of the 1,400-plus species of bats, but three species are blood-feeding in anyway, even fewer that interact with humans, and are found primarily in parts of Central and South America.
“I think the association at the time was just so irresistible that vampire bats were pulled into that story,” Winchell said
In reality, vampire bats would rather feed on livestock, cattle or horses because the beasts of burden are much less sensitive to the winged dinner guests. Humans are too sensitive, too aware and not the meal of choice.
Superpowers
Bats are the only flying mammal in the world. Some tree-dwellers like flying squirrels or flying lemurs glide, but they can’t sustain flight.
“That combination of being flying mammals, and that they are nocturnal, has opened up an incredible array of food sources and habitats that they live in. They are incredibly diverse and that’s one of the things which is really cool to share with people is the amazing variety of bats around the world. They occupy every continent except Antarctica,” she said.
Echolocation
Bats have the ability to hunt and survive using soundwaves.
“They are actually capturing an incredibly detailed photo through sound, so you don’t have to worry about them running into you unless they physically can’t get around you. They have been studied extensive for what I call this ‘hearing vision,’ because it is extraordinary in the detail it provides.”
Capturing mosquitos in midflight while maneuvering through trees as a prey flies in a different direction is pretty amazing, she said.
And bats’ superpowers are subject of extensive and historic scientific research, not only how and why the abilities developed, but also potential applications to modern technology.
Echolocation canes for visually impaired that vibrates in relation to the distances from obstacles are an example of how the tiny mammal’s abilities have aided humanity.
“They have inspired, and continue to inspire, all kinds of innovations,” she said. It’s not just bat’s echolocation that researchers have explored, she said, as the anti-coagulant properties of their saliva has been an aid to medicine.
Long life
“They are incredibly long-lived. For their size — as a mammal — they are the longest-lived mammal. Bats being the size of mice, one might think ‘well, they might live a couple of years, maybe three or four years,’” she said. “This isn’t universal but there are some bats that have been found that have been over 40 years old.”
Another of bats’ superpowers — hibernation — may be tied to the impressive life spans, she said.
“Their body (temperature) will go down to almost freezing, and their hearts will slow to a few beats a minute,” she said. “They can survive long periods of no food, very cold and make it through that and then emerge in the spring.”
Winchell, who joined PEM in 1992 as curator of the Natural History collection and led development of the museum’s original Art & Nature Center, as well as the newly revamped and expanded Center that opened in 2013, has curated more than 15 popular interactive/interdisciplinary shows for PEM. The Oct. 22 curator’s talk is a warm-up for her next big project, “Bats!” which will open at PEM next September.
“Just in time for Halloween next year,” she said.