DANVERS — Daniel Bauer’s start date as Danvers superintendent isn’t until July 1, but the Marblehead High School principal is ready to get to work.
“I’m very excited to be part of the community, I’m very excited to make the transition and I’m very excited to be the next superintendent,” Bauer said in an interview.
Bauer was unanimously chosen to lead the Danvers schools from a pool of three finalists earlier this month. He is replacing Lisa Dana, who stepped away from her longtime role last spring while on medical leave and following intense criticism over how she handled reports of racist and homophobic hazing on the high school’s hockey team.
The No. 1 thing Bauer looks to do as he steps into the role, he said, is to build a rapport and trust with the Danvers community.
“Whether it be as a teacher or a principal, or as a superintendent, you need to learn about the community, learn about what is going on, and learn about all the great things happening and about the things that need to be addressed,” Bauer said.
“Create that piece, certainly honor the work that has been done and keep an eye out for what needs to be done in the future, and I think that will go a long way in developing (positive) relationships,” he said.
Community stakeholders in Danvers’ superintendent search all agreed that Bauer should be the district’s next leader, according to interim Superintendent Mary Wermers.
It was Bauer’s ability to build relationships that stuck out most when he visited the district, she added.
“Even from the short amount of time that people had with them, they just really felt very comfortable with his authenticity and his ability to connect with them,” Wermers said.
Wermers will step back into her previous role of assistant superintendent once Bauer takes the reins this summer.
“I’ve been here 20 years and I’m staying,” she said. “I am really looking forward to teaming up with Dan to start the next phase of the Danvers Public Schools.”
It’s not clear yet if a second assistant superintendent will come onto the team, like there was under Dana. That’s something Bauer can determine as he settles into his role, Wermers said.
Marblehead will miss Bauer once he heads to Danvers, Superintendent John Buckey said.
“Dan has brought stability to our district that our community needs and yearns for,” Buckey said in an email. “He has been able to do that through building relationships and fostering community. He is able to build consensus through actively thoughtfully listening to diverse perspectives and ideas and then helping people to understand decisions through effective communication.
“Dan is one of the most empathetic leaders with whom I have worked,” Buckey said. “He has masterfully shepherded his students, staff and families through some significant challenges over the last three years.”
Bauer has been principal of Marblehead High since 2016. Before that, he was an assistant principal at Beverly High School for 10 years, taught social studies at Masconomet for five years and was the head coach of the Beverly Panthers varsity football team for a decade.
“It’s a huge privilege to be able to serve as an educator. It’s a lot of hard work for sure, but it’s rewarding,” Bauer said. “I’ve been blessed during in my time here in Marblehead and certainly in Beverly and Masconomet, so I’m looking to translate those experiences into a positive experience in Danvers.”
Bauer is also a doctoral candidate at Northeastern University for a degree in curriculum, teaching and leadership, and has masters degrees in organizational management from Endicott College and teaching from Tufts University. He received his undergraduate degree in sociology at the University of Pennsylvania.
Becoming superintendent is the natural next step of his career, Bauer said.
“Danvers is a community that has high expectations,” he said. “They care for education, they care for their children and they want to have success. All of those factors are very exciting to me.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.