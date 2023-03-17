DANVERS — The School Committee has officially signed on Dan Bauer as the district’s new superintendent.
Bauer will earn a salary of $195,000 under his new three-year contract, which was signed into effect at the committee’s meeting Monday night, Interim Superintendent Mary Wermers wrote in an email.
Marblehead High School’s principal was chosen to lead Danvers schools after a several month search wrapped up in January. He will take over starting July 1, at which point Wermers will step back to her former role of assistant superintendent for the town.
“I just can’t wait till July 1,” Bauer said at the meeting.
He thanked Wermers for helping him with the transition into the role and including him in the search for a new Holten Richmond Middle School principal. Brendan Norton announced last month that he would step down from the role at the end of the school year.
That position was posted on the district’s job site at the beginning of March, Wermers said. A pool of candidates will be interviewed by the district’s Screening Committee next week, and two or three finalists will be sent to a second round of interviews during the week of March 27, she said.
As for Bauer, his contract negotiation with the School Committee was a “really pleasant process,” Chair Eric Crane said at Monday’s meeting.
“We’re very excited…” Crane told Bauer at the meeting.
“You go to so many different functions. Dan’s already there checking out things, just kind of getting the lay of the land and trying to get to know Danvers and let Danvers get to know him. Your enthusiasm is contagious.”
Bauer recently took part in literacy week at Danvers schools by reading his son’s old book, “The Foot Book,” to kids in the town’s integrated preschool, he told the School Committee.
“It’s not going unnoticed that you’re coming in with a lot of passion and energy,” committee member Alice Campbell said.
Bauer replaces Lisa Dana, who stepped away from her longtime role last spring while on medical leave and following intense criticism over how she handled reports of racist and homophobic hazing on the high school’s hockey team.
