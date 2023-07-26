PEABODY — Henry Breckenridge wasn’t just an example of a great community police officer. He was selfless in every area of his life, giving back wherever he could, and always the best friend, brother, son, uncle and community member he could be.
“Henry didn’t have a best friend. He was everyone’s,” said his friend and fellow officer Gerald “Jerry” Fitzgerald at St. Stephen’s Memorial Episcopal Church in Lynn on Wednesday. “The lives he touched, his contagious sense of fun and his easy going manner was sincere, and it’s been shown in the thousands of tributes over the last week.
“Everyone he met is feeling this loss personally,” Fitzgerald said. “We have all lost a family member.”
Breckenridge died suddenly on July 19 after complications from a non-emergency surgery at Salem Hospital. He was 40 years old.
But his life was measured in something far more impressive than years, Peabody Police Chief Tom Griffin said at the funeral Wednesday.
“Henry had a knack for making everyone feel as if they were important,” Griffin said. “He showed a genuine interest in how you were doing, and how your family was doing. ... He truly cared.”
Hundreds of fellow officers from Peabody and other communities crowded into St. Stephen’s to say goodbye to their fallen brother. His parents, Charlotte and Leon, sat before the altar not far from their son’s casket, and were joined by Breckenridge’s three siblings, many nieces and nephews and other loved ones who will never forget the officer’s impact.
“There’s no textbook that can teach someone how to be such a caring and compassionate person as Henry was,” Griffin said.
A Peabody native, Breckenridge graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School in 2000 and went on to play Division II football at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing.
He dominated the football field as the university’s starting inside linebacker and leading tackler. His father even rented a hotel room in Pennsylvania for the fall of 2004 so he could watch Breckenridge’s entire senior season in person, according to Pocono Record.
Breckenridge coached football and baseball at Bishop Fenwick and Peabody Veterans Memorial High School. It was also under stadium lights where he developed one of his closest friendships.
Matthew McKinnon met Breckenridge on the football field 27 years ago. They would go on to live together in a house they called “The Palace,” where they would host get-togethers that were not only fun (think dunk tanks and the duo in grass skirts), but one of the many ways Breckenridge gave back to others.
He asked guests to each bring a pair of new sneakers at one party, donating up to 80 pairs as a result, and would use the gatherings as a way to support the childhood cancer foundation Alex’s Lemonade Stand.
“His heart was so big. He always thought of everybody else,” McKinnon said in his eulogy of Breckenridge. “He needed that big heart because all of our hearts are broken today. But he gave us a little piece of it to help (us) get better.”
Before becoming a police officer in Peabody, Breckenridge worked at Tanner City Auto School, the Peabody Municipal Light Plant, was a reserve officer for Peabody Police and was a student resource officer at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.
He appeared on the student news alongside his mentor and fellow School Resource Officer Manny Costa, even starring in skits shown to students. He became a dear friend to Costa and a valued confidant to the students in his care.
“Many students would come to our office to talk and hang out,” Costa told the crowd Wednesday. “He would always talk to them, joke around. But ultimately, he was a great listener, which helped the students the most.”
It was his insatiable love for others that had him dancing in the street while directing traffic in downtown Peabody, reading to students at the West Elementary School, volunteering for the Special Olympics, grinning in pictures with dogs or kids while on patrol, and so much more.
His sense of humor and positive attitude was infectious, McKinnon said. He looked back on their drive to a Boston Harbor Cruise in the Seaport District, where they were scheduled to drop off the dozens of donated sneakers they collected during their party.
Breckenridge wouldn’t budge on getting Burger King on the way to Boston, despite McKinnon’s insistence that they would miss the boat.
“Nah Boss, that boat waits for me,” McKinnon recalled Breckenridge saying.
Low and behold, they sprinted down the dock only to find the ship sailing away,
“I just looked at him and said, ‘The boat will wait for you, Boss, huh?’” McKinnon laughed. “I wasn’t mad. We walked to a restaurant down the street and grabbed some food and drinks, shared some laughs until the boat got back and donated the sneakers.”
Breckenridge was like a brother, McKinnon said, also noting the powerful bond the officer had with his own brother, Robert Breckenridge, and the love he had for his 11 nieces and nephews and his parents.
“He touched everyone in the community as evidenced by the crowd here,” McKinnon said. “That is a direct reflection of his family.”
Breckenridge always called his mother when he arrived somewhere so that she knew he was safe, McKinnon said.
“Shortly after he passed, on Friday night, we had that thunderstorm,” McKinnon said. “That was a message from Henry. That was his way of telling you he got where he was supposed to be.”
Among the many tributes to Breckenridge that have been posted to social media over the last week, some called to #belikehenry. Costa looks to do the same.
“I’m going to request that everyone get out of their comfort zones,” he said Wednesday. “Learn to laugh at yourselves. Don’t take yourselves or anything you do so seriously. Allow yourselves to appreciate and love those around you. Be more like Henry.”
