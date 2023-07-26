Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.