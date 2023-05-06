BOSTON — Massachusetts could become one of a handful of states to make meals free for public school students, regardless of their incomes.
A proposal tucked into the $56.2 billion state budget for the next fiscal year would require the state to provide breakfast and lunch free for all K-12 school students. The move would make permanent a pandemic-related policy that provided free school meals for students in the past three years.
Supporters of the plan, which will cost the state an estimated $160 million in the next fiscal year, say it would help alleviate food insecurity and provide much-needed economic relief for families who are paying more for groceries and other basic necessities amid the pinch of inflation and other financial pressures.
“In every classroom there is a hungry student,” state Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, a lead sponsor of the measure, said in remarks ahead of the budget’s approval. “Kids who are hungry cannot learn. Studies show hungry kids have difficulty concentrating, and suffer cognitive development issues.”
Vargas said the move will save families an estimated $1,200 a year for each child in school, and eliminate the stigma for “free lunch kids” who are often subjected to ridicule.
“When a student knows that at school they will be provided food, no questions asked, with no fear or stigma, that fosters trust and makes school a safer place,” he said.
It’s not clear if the move to make free meals permanent will win approval from Gov. Maura Healey, who so far has supported funding for universal meals but hasn’t called for making them permanent.
Healey included a provision in her preliminary budget proposal calling for a study about extending this program and looking for ways to tap into federal funds to help pay for free meals.
About one in 10 households in Massachusetts is food insecure, meaning they don’t have consistent, reliable access to nutritious and affordable food, according to the group Feeding America. Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows the state is among two dozen with the nation’s highest rates of food insecurity.
In 2020, advocates helped push through a state law, signed by then-Gov. Charlie Baker, requiring high-poverty schools — where 60% or more of students receive free or reduced lunch — to also provide kids with breakfast in the classroom.
Massachusetts has offered free discounted lunches for low-income public school students for years, relying on federal programs to pay a portion of the cost.
The COVID-19 pandemic opened up a wellspring of federal funding for districts to provide free lunches regardless of a family’s income. But much of that money dried up last June, and Congress hasn’t provided more funding.
Besides Massachusetts, four other states — California, Maine, Nevada and Vermont — decided to extend the federal universal free lunch program through the 2022-23 school year after it ended last June.
A nearly $53 billion state budget approved last July included $110 million to provide free school lunches for all students in the current school year.
But state education officials underestimated the demand — and the impact of record high inflation on lunchroom costs — and had to seek another $65 million in a supplemental budget, which was signed by Healey in March.
The state receives federal funding for high-poverty districts to provide free or reduced-price meals, which supporters say would offset the costs.
The proposal must still survive budget negotiations with the state Senate before heading back to Healey’s desk for consideration. The fiscal year begins July 1.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.