BOSTON — A legislative panel is still wrangling over a perennial proposal to give cities and towns money to fix potholed roadways, as pressure grows on Democratic leaders to finalize the borrowing bill.
In March, the House and Senate approved bills calling for $350 million in borrowing for transportation needs across the state, including $200 million for the state’s Chapter 90 program, which pays for resurfacing of roadways and other capital projects.
Differences between the bills are being hammered out in closed-door meetings by a panel of six House and Senate lawmakers before sending a final version to Gov. Maura Healey’s desk for consideration. But those negotiations have dragged on for nearly four months, and it’s not clear what is holding up the final bill.
In a letter to the Democratic-controlled conference committee, Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and House Minority Leader Brad Jones, R-North Reading, called on fellow lawmakers to “break the impasse” over the bill’s provisions and “get the money flowing” to local governments.
The lawmakers said while Chapter 90 funding has been delayed in the past, “the goal has always been to approve the funding in a timely manner so municipalities can take full advantage of the spring and summer construction seasons.”
“Unfortunately, we are fast approaching one of the latest dates for finalizing action on this important program, and our cities and towns are paying the price for this inaction,” they wrote.
Earlier this year, Healey proposed borrowing $400 million over the next two years to help the state’s 351 cities and towns repave and make other transportation upgrades.
But the spending bill was scaled back by lawmakers to level-fund the so-called Chapter 90 money at $200 million for the next fiscal year. Lawmakers tacked on another $150 million in borrowing for other local infrastructure grants.
The pothole spending was approved by the state House of Representatives and Senate in March but differences between the bills needed to be worked out in negotiations.
To be sure, the proposed funding is far short of the $330 million a year in pothole money sought by cities and towns, according to representatives of municipal governments.
The Massachusetts Municipal Association says communities need an estimated $715 million in the next fiscal year alone to ensure that local roadways and bridges are well maintained.
Funds for the Chapter 90 program come from the state’s gas tax, which increased to 24 cents per gallon in 2013 and generates $50 million to $60 million a month, according to the Department of Revenue. Communities get a slice of that based on population and the miles of roads within their borders.
While the amount of Chapter 90 has generally remained level at $200 million over the past decade, the cost of road construction and maintenance has increased, leaving cities and towns with less money to do the work.
Meanwhile, climate change is affecting local road conditions and decreasing the lifespans of capital infrastructure, exacerbating funding needs, municipal officials say.
The voter-approved millionaires’ tax — which set a 4% surcharge on individual incomes above $1 million — will provide more money for the state and local governments to pay for roadway resurfacing and other transportation needs.
Besides the pothole bill, House and Senate committees are also wrangling over a tax relief proposal and the state budget, which is now nearly three weeks late as those negotiations drag on.
As of Tuesday, Massachusetts was one of only four states without an approved budget for the next fiscal year, according to a tally by the National Conference of State Legislatures.
