SALEM — Beagles are expected to arrive in Salem at Northeast Animal Shelter next week, after being rescued from inhumane conditions at a Virginia breeding facility that was shut down earlier this month.
The shelter points to a New York Times report that says about 4,000 dogs are in the process of being rescued from Envigo, where they were forced to live in confined, unsanitary, and inhumane conditions.
Earlier this week, Jamie Garabedian at the Salem shelter said MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter would be heading to Virginia to transport up to 50 beagles to Massachusetts. They’re planning at least four more trips next month to bring more beagles in, according to Garabedian, adding that early reports from the transport team indicate as many as eight pregnant beagles will be brought up, ensuring availability of puppies for adoption in the weeks to come.
The MSPCA and NEAS have been working with the Humane Society of the United States to bring the animals to Massachusetts. They believe that at least some of the new beagles will be available for adoption next week, Garabedian said. Anyone interested in adoption can apply via neas.org/adopt or mspca.org/adopt.
“It’s not easy to find the resources and space needed to care for such a large number of dogs, but our mission is to protect animals and relieve their suffering,” said Mike Keiley, the MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs and NEAS’ Executive Director. “We’re focusing on bringing the Beagles to Massachusetts, getting them any medical treatment they need, and finding them the loving homes they deserve.”
The shelter also noted that the state Senate passed a bill to mandate that beagles used for research in Massachusetts must be made available for adoption after their time in the lab concludes.
Anyone interested in donating to help care for the Beagles may do so at neas.org/beagles.