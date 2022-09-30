MIDDLETON — A bear was killed in Middleton on Friday morning by a local property owner.
Dave Wattles, a biologist with Mass Wildlife, said he believes it was the same bear that killed some goats Thursday night at the same location "in the northeast edge of Harold Parker State Forest."
Wattles also believes it was the same bear that was seen Thursday at 6 a.m. crossing in front of a car at 1 Harold Parker Road, and was also seen in the area of Harold Parker in North Andover in August. The bear has also been reported in Middleton, Boxford, North Andover and Andover throughout the last month and a half.
"I had an email from the Andover Animal Control officer two days ago, and she was reporting several instances of the bear getting into chickens on the west side of Harold Parker," he said.
Wattles said his department encourages people to use electric fencing to protect livestock, but that the law allows someone to kill a bear that is destroying their property.