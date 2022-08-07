DANVERS — The bear recently seen wandering through the Tewksbury and Lowell areas appears to have found its way southeast to Danvers.
Three sightings Sunday morning indicate that a bruin of about the same size and age as the one spotted in Tewksbury and Lowell some three weeks ago could be the one which paid a Sunday visit to Danvers.
Spottings were reported when the bear was seen crossing Route 114 at 7:31 a.m., moving toward Center Street, at 10:45 a.m. it was reported cross Green Street and the last sighting was at 11:30 a.m. at a West Street driveway.
Local police notified Mass Wildlife and Environmental Police early in the morning.
Mass Wildlife officers were able to track the bear to the West Street canoe launch, where it waded across a very low Ipswich River and headed off into a large marshy area along the far side river.
Police are asking residents to secure their trash, temporarily take in bird feeders and keep their pets inside until the bear has moved on from the area.
Residents have also been warned not to approach the bear if they should spot it but to keep their distance and notify police if possible.