BEVERLY — A community conversation entitled “Beating the Winter Blues: Helping Ourselves, Families, and Friends” will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St. in Beverly.
The conversation will be led by a panel consisting of Kimberly Hutchins, a mental health professional who works with children and families; Dr. Spencer Amesbury, a geriatrician and family medicine practitioner; and Steve Hoy, a psychotherapist who specializes in working with persons with disabilities. Paul Lanzikos, former executive director at North Shore Elder Services, will serve as moderator.
The conversation will begin with a short video clip. Audience members are encouraged to engage in the conversation.
There is no charge to attend. There will be free cider, popcorn, raffle tickets and holiday prizes. The event is co-sponsored by the nonprofit group Leading Ladies and by The Cabot.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.