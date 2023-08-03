DANVERS — Beaver Park Road will be closed to through traffic while crews repair a sinkhole that emerged there this week.
The town learned of the 6-foot-wide, 5½-foot-deep sinkhole on the culvert that is crossed over by a sidewalk at the corner of Beaver Park Road and Brookside Avenue on Tuesday, Town Engineer Stephen King told The Salem News.
It was caused by the collapse of an existing 60-inch corrugated metal pipe connected on each end by precast concrete headwalls, and is expected to be repaired in about 14 days, the town said in a statement Thursday.
The intersections of these two roads will be closed to all through traffic starting Monday, Aug. 7, according to a statement from the town. Residents will be directed to enter the neighborhood from Pickering or Maple streets.
Water, sewer and gas mains will be disturbed in the neighborhood while crews work to fix the sinkhole, the town said. Water will be shut off for homes on Roosevelt Drive, Brookside Avenue and Beaver Park Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, with additional shutdowns to follow.
These temporary shutdowns of the water main will allow workers to install a new 60-inch reinforced concrete culvert, according to the statement.
Generators will be used in bypass pumping to divert the brook flow, causing overnight noise during construction, the statement said.
Crews may also work beyond normal work hours and into the evening or weekends to complete the repairs in a timely manner, the town said.
The emergency work is being done by the town’s engineering division with assistance from N. Granese & Sons, Inc.
