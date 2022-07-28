PEABODY — The head of the Peabody Learning Academy is stepping down to become assistant principal at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.
Seith Bedard, who has served as director of the academy for 12 years, started in his new role July 1.
“It was nice working with a small group of kids at the Learning Academy, but now I’m going to be able to work with a whole lot of kids and that’s really exciting for me,” Bedard said.
Bedard started his career with Peabody schools in 2005 as a special education teacher. He also was a physical education teacher and became the head of the academy five years after joining the district.
The program serves PVMHS students who benefit from an alternative classroom setting. Based at the Northshore Mall and in partnership with the Simon Youth Foundation, the program’s 30 students are able to take part in PVMHS after school and club activities while still being in a smaller learning environment.
Since the program started 12 years ago with Bedard at its helm, the dropout rate at PVMHS has fallen from 6% to about 1.5%, he said.
“We’ve been able to change a lot of lives,” Bedard said. “The impact that I’ve been able to have on a lot of kids is something that I will always cherish.”
Bedard worked as an educator and alongside local businesses to create opportunities for his students as the program’s director.
“We really try to build a strong community around some of the kids that need the most support. No matter what I do with the rest of my career, it’s something that I don’t think I will ever repeat,” he said. “It’s something I’m extremely proud of.”
Chris Lord, a former assistant superintendent for Peabody schools and the current head of the district’s remote learning program, will fill Bedard’s former role permanently, Superintendent Josh Vadala said.
Lord shared an office with Bedard and is already in tune with the program’s needs, Vadala said. He will lead both programs moving forward.
“They’re alternative pathways,” Vadala said. “This gets some continuity around the different options that our kids have through (Lord’s) vision for that and his oversight.”
Bedard is taking over the role of assistant principal from Samantha Meier, who is becoming the district’s director of teaching and learning for STEM.
“Her background as a former science teacher really lends itself to supporting teachers in that area,” Vadala said. “Next year, we need to do some work to adopt the new middle school science curriculum, and so Samantha will be doing a lot of work closely with the middle school science team.”
Bedard will return to Peabody High with his former colleague Brooke Randall, who was a teacher at the school during the same time as Bedard.
Randall was hired as the new principal of PVMHS last month. She replaced Steve Magno after he moved up from the position this summer to become the district’s new director of student services.
“I think (Bedard and Randall) are going to be a great team,” Vadala said. “After being in North Andover for five years and returning, Brooke’s grounded here and he has been here the whole time. So I think the institutional knowledge and the relationships that he has will really go far.”
“We’re really excited for him to join the team at the high school and hopefully have an even bigger impact on the students in the community,” Vadala continued.
Two new deans of students have also been hired at the high school, Vadala said.
Caterina Saenz will be the dean of students for the rising junior class. She is a graduate of Peabody High, previously worked as a school adjustment counselor in Salem and Woburn, and most recently was an assistant principal at Somerville High School.
Judd Berman will be the dean of students for incoming freshmen. He taught in Salem and Lynn public schools, was the career/vocational technical education director in Salem and most recently at Greater Lawrence Technical High School.
“We’re really excited about the new team at the high school and the leadership that they’re going to provide,” Vadala said. “Hopefully, this year as we come back, we’ll have more traditional in-person education and not have as many restrictions.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.