When Fred Gronberg and Carol Brooks Ball volunteer at Beverly Hospital, they provide patients and staff with a unique kind of care in the shape of furry friends.
Gronberg’s 12-year-old cockapoo Chloe and Brooks Ball’s golden retrievers Ryder and Aston are therapy dogs trained to comfort those in need. They snuggle with psychiatric patients, lend a fluffy ear to those looking to share their life stories while nearing the end, and brighten the days of hospital staff.
“It’s amazing how much patients open up to the dog about things they wouldn’t tell one of us,” said Gronberg, who lives in Boxford and also works at the hospital’s Simulation Center as a coordinator and technician. “They’ll speak of sadness, anxiety, issues involving bullying or social issues depending on the age group, and they find that going through Chloe allows them that ability.”
Brooks Ball is from Topsfield and visits the hospital with one of her dogs during the week. Usually that’s Ryder, nicknamed “The Mayor” for his electric personality.
“I’ve had people get down on the floor with Ryder and just quietly weep into his fur,” she said. “There doesn’t need to be talking. I have seen an energy transfer that happens when Ryder enters a room with lots of people and he goes right to the person who needed him the most.”
It’s volunteers like Brooks Ball, Gronberg and their pups who bring an extra level of compassion to Beverly Hospital, Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and Lahey Outpatient Center in Danvers through the volunteer program at these sites.
Right now, more than 55 volunteers ranging from teenagers to seniors assist patients, visitors and staff through a number of positions at these facilities. The volunteer program had to pause during the pandemic, but has been back in full swing at Beverly Hospital for over a year and is finally starting up again at Addison Gilbert.
More volunteers are needed now that the pandemic has waned. Janet Ward, coordinator of Volunteer Services for the three facilities, reflected on the impact these helpers have as part of National Volunteer Appreciation Week, which runs from April 16 through 22.
She said the program is well worth people’s time and a highlight of her career.
“It’s just so rewarding to enjoy working with people that bring so much and give so much of their time and their compassion and their care and comfort to the patients at this hospital, to the staff, and overall to our community,” Ward said.
Beverly Hospital is looking for volunteers to assist Interpreter Services, become patient ambassadors, help in the endoscopy department, gift shop, and Connecting Young Moms program, and become certified pet ambassadors like Gronberg and Brooks Ball.
Addison Gilbert needs volunteers in its senior adult unit and greeter services, along with certified REIKI practitioners and certified pet ambassadors. Danvers Lahey also needs these pet ambassadors and volunteers in administrative support.
Volunteers receive training, free parking and meal vouchers for the hospital cafés and must be at least 15 years old and a sophomore in high school. So far, they have put in more than 36,000 hours at the three facilities.
Over 7,500 of those hours come from Manchester-by-the-Sea resident Liz Loomis alone.
“It’s been a win-win situation as far as I’m concerned,” Loomis said. “I get a lot out of all the people that I meet and the things that I get to do and the real joy that it brings to me.”
Loomis joined the program in 1999 after moving to the area from California. She volunteers at the Beverly Hospital’s Sunflower Gift Shoppe, serves on the Patient Family Advisory Council and Performance Improvement Patient Safety Team, spends time in the special care nursery as a cuddler and has helped the hospital in numerous other ways over the years.
Her work has been invaluable, members of the hospital’s staff said. As part of the cuddler program, she spends hours holding and loving infants who may have just been born or have had to stay at the hospital well beyond their delivery. She also trains new volunteers on the best ways to help these little patients.
“They’re all in need of love,” Loomis said. “The nurses do a fabulous job, but they’re only human, and I have the time to be the extra pair of hands that they sometimes need. and sometimes, it’s the nurses who need that cuddling.”
While the cuddlers program is already at capacity for volunteers, patient ambassadors like Dick Crotts of Danvers are always needed.
Crotts began volunteering at Beverly Hospital after retiring from Fidelity Investments in 2017. He’s given over 600 hours to the hospital since by lending the sick a kind and patient ear.
“Sometimes, it’s people that haven’t had visitors. Sometimes, it’s people who really aren’t feeling good,” Crotts said. “I always tell them when I walk in, hopefully by the time I walk out of here, you’ll feel a little bit better than you did before.”
It’s been a joy watching these volunteers at work, said Timothy Reilly, vice president of Human Resources for Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital.
“Our values center around community respect, excellence, accountability, teamwork and empathy,” Reilly said. “The volunteers aren’t employed here, but still live and breathe our culture.”
Volunteer application forms are available online at https://www.beverlyhospital.org/about-us/volunteer-services. For more information about volunteering, call 978-816-2307 or email Janet Ward at janet.f.ward@lahey.org.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.