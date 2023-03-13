DANVERS — After 30 years of battling kidney disease and nearly 100 people signing up to see if they’re a donor match, Essex Tech masonry teacher David Collins has finally found a kidney donor — his boss, Superintendent Heidi Riccio.
“Heidi is my angel,” Collins said in a statement Monday.
The pair underwent surgery at Mass. General Hospital on Feb. 21, during which Collins received a kidney from Riccio.
The superintendent had started the screening process to become a kidney donor for someone else — a person she didn’t know — three years ago, but ended up not proceeding with that donation, according to the statement.
When Collins found out he had entered end-stage kidney failure just before his 60th birthday in May, it was an easy call for Riccio to sign up to screen as a potential donor. His daughter, Shelby Collins, has been Riccio’s executive assistant for two years.
“I don’t think I hesitated for a second,” Riccio said in the statement. “If you can do something to improve someone’s quality of life, you do it.”
She has been working remotely since the surgery, and like Collins, is feeling good and expects to make a full recovery, according to the statement.
Riccio met Collins when she was hired as Essex Tech’s superintendent in 2017. As for Collins, he started working at North Shore Technical High School in 2000, and has gone above and beyond in helping his students since.
His coworkers told The Salem News in October that he has bought clothes for students in need or snuck them lunch money when they couldn’t afford a meal. He’s also worked on Habitat for Humanity sites and, for the last five years, taught inmates masonry through the Essex County’s Sheriff’s Department.
Collins drove to North Andover from his home in Haverhill three times a week to undergo dialysis treatments that would last as long as four hours once his health started declining drastically. He made sure to schedule the appointments before and after school so that he would miss as little time as possible with his students, according to the statement.
“He always helps the underdog, the one who needs a bit more support,” Riccio said in the statement.
She also believes things happen for a reason.
“I came to Essex Tech in 2017, met Dave, and Shelby became my assistant in 2021,” Riccio said. “Someone upstairs puts you in situations to be able to make this choice. If anyone is thinking of donating a kidney, I strongly recommend they do it. It is an amazing experience.”
Collins said his daughter and wife were “hell-bent on saving (his) life” while looking for a potential donor.
With his body reacting well to the new kidney, he hopes to return to work full-time in early May.
“After dialysis you feel like you’ve been run over by a truck,” Collins said in the statement. “Now I feel like a million bucks.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.