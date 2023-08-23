ROCKPORT — Chelsea Berry is a powerhouse vocalist and performer who has been dubbed “the Pink of folk music” by acclaimed singer songwriter Susan Werner.
Set to appear at Old Sloop Presents Saturday, Sept. 9, Berry's dynamic stage presence, heartfelt lyrics and stories, and masterful writing drives her live performances. She has released 10 albums during her 25 year career and has collaborated on projects with dozens of other writers and performers.
Her music can be heard regularly on Sirius XM’s The Loft and has been featured on local radio and TV stations from Modesto to Manhattan.
A favorite among venues up and down the East Coast, Berry’s beautiful voice and stage presence have earned her supporting slots legendary artists such as Livingston Taylor, Chris Smither, Mavis Staples, Chris Isaak and Shawn Colvin.
Her newest original album, “Peace Love & Happiness," was released in 2022. It was created with the founder of Foundation Joy, a nonprofit in New Hampshire which channels funds into helping drug addicts through rehabilitation.
A new release of her song “My Heart” will be available in April 2023, Born and raised in Alaska, Chelsea now makes her home in Maine.
Opening for Berry will be Megan Burtt, who has performed on almost every continent, summited Mt. Kilimanjaro and survived a gluten-free diet for a decade now. She wishes she’d learned music in a Southern Gospel church and dreams of becoming an olive farmer in Spain. Burtt is working on her fourth and fifth full-length albums in Colorado.
Since her sophomore release “The Bargain”, Megan has performed at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater, been featured with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, toured Europe, across the US, and supported artists like Gregory Alan Isakov, Chris Isaak, Leann Rimes and Marc Cohn.
Suggested contribution at the door is $25 for adults, $5 for juniors, and $50 for families.
IF YOU GO
Chelsea Berry
with Megan Burtt
Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Old Sloop Presents
First Congregational Church of Rockpor
12 School St., Rockport