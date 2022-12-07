BEVERLY — The Bertucci’s restaurant in Beverly is the latest victim of the chain’s financial troubles.
The company confirmed that its restaurant in Beverly was one of several that closed on Monday after the company filed for bankruptcy in federal court.
Bertucci’s opened its first restaurant in Somerville in 1981 and grew to a chain of nearly 100 Italian-style restaurants in several states in the Northeast. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and is now down to 31 restaurants, including in 10 in Massachusetts, according to its website.
Locally, the Bertucci’s in Peabody and Swampscott remain open.
In its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, Bertucci’s cited the impact of COVID-19 and inflation for its financial troubles.
The company said it had sales of $97.9 million in fiscal year 2021 but suffered an operating loss of $14 million.
The Beverly restaurant was located at 27 Enon St. in a plaza that includes Starbucks and Eastern Bank. A spokesperson for Bertucci’s said that all of the employees at the Beverly restaurant were offered transfers to nearby Bertucci’s locations.
