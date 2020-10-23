PEABODY — Beth Amico has been named executive director of the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce.
Amico will succeed Julie Daigle, who has accepted a position as director of development of Mills58, the commercial real estate company that manages 58 Pulaski St., where the chamber office is located.
The current office manager for the Peabody Area Chamber, Amico has previously worked in human resources at Clarks Americas and HP Hood. More recently she has been the point-of-contact liaison for 15 communities prior to and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the North Shore-Cape Ann Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coalition.
“I look forward to continuing to build relationships with the wonderful PACC members and to support businesses within our local communities,” said Amico in a statement. “I have learned a lot about the Chamber’s values and benefits since joining the team and am excited to have the opportunity to continue sharing those with members."
Amico also said she is looking forward to working with Daigle in her new role.
“I am so excited to be able to take on this new opportunity with so many things happening at Mills58 while continuing a great relationship with the Chamber,” Daigle said in a statement. “Beth is one of the kindest and friendliest people in Peabody and I am so excited to see her take on this role for the area!”
Amico lives in Peabody with her husband Joe and two children.
