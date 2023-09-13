PEABODY — The city has its finalists in the races for mayor and Ward 6 city councilor this fall.
On Tuesday, voters approved sending first-time mayoral candidate and hair salon owner Rochelle Agneta and incumbent Ted Bettencourt to the Nov. 7 general election, beating out the race’s third challenger, former morning radio host Robb Stevens.
The city saw about 2,600 of its eligible voters take to the polls this preliminary election to shave down the number of candidates from three to two in both the mayoral and Ward 6 races.
Bettencourt received 2,091 votes, while Agneta got 373 votes. Stevens garnered 100 votes.
“I voted for Ted Bettencourt and I hope he wins the election…” said Tina Leon after voting at the Burke Elementary School Tuesday. “He’s done so many great things over the many years he’s been mayor. People love him.”
Agneta isn’t letting Bettencourt’s five-term tenure worry her ahead of November’s election.
“I have a long road ahead of me this next month,” she said. “But the support that I have been shown by my community makes it a much easier road to travel,” she said.
As for the Ward 6 seat, which incumbent Mark O’Neill left up for grabs when he announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t seek re-election, Ryan Cox and Michael Higgins will be on the November ballot.
Higgins, an engineer, secured his place on the November ballot with 494 votes. Cox, who works as a pipefitter in Boston Local 537, came in second with 315 votes, and William “Billy” Cardello, a former Everett city councilor, was knocked out of the race with 157 votes.
Donna and Ray Vallis voted for Ryan Cox because he’s fought issues in their ward. This includes speaking out against a 128-unit continued care retirement community proposed at 0 Newbury St., they said.
“We live in Huntington Wood, and Cox actually stood up for some of the issues that are going on around there,” Vallis said. “He lives on a street very nearby. So hopefully, we’ll have a spokesperson for that.”
Eileen Giordano chose Higgins for her pick Tuesday evening.
“I liked that he was a family person and that he seems involved in the community, and in business — a little bit of everything, which is good,” she said.
The rest of this year’s races are either uncontested or didn’t need to have the pool of candidates trimmed down ahead of the general election.
All five councilor at-large incumbents are seeking re-election: Tom Gould, Anne Manning-Martin, Ryan Melville, Tom Rossignoll and Jon Turco. They are being challenged by Bukia “Kia” Chalvire.
Ward 2 incumbent Peter McGinn will face off against Mary Beth Mallia, who served in this seat from 1996 to 1997.
The other ward councilors are running unopposed this time around, meaning Ward 1 Councilor Craig Welton, Ward 3 Councilor Stephanie Peach, Ward 4 Councilor Julie Daigle and Ward 5 Councilor David Gamache are projected to remain in office.
Tracy Valletti will face off against Robert Wheatley to continue to fill out the remainder of Charles Bonfanti’s term on the Peabody Lighting Commission. Valletti was appointed to his seat after Bonfanti stepped down this winter.
Current Library Trustee Thomas Pappas and lighting commission incumbents William Aylward and Thomas D’Amato are running for two other spots on the commission.
Incumbents Brandi Carpenter, Joseph Amico and John Olimpio are running unopposed to stay in their seats on the School Committee.
Library Trustee incumbents Kate O’Brien, Frances Gallugi and Katrina Vassallo, who are wrapping up their six-year terms, face re-election this fall. Stacey Dolin and Emily Cooper are also vying for a seat on the board.
Residents must be registered to vote by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27. to cast their ballots on Nov. 7.
Applications for mail-in ballots due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.
For more information on city elections and voting, visit www.peabody-ma.gov/ or call the City Clerk’s office at 978-538-5756.
