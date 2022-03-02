PEABODY — Mayor Ted Bettencourt was recently elected to the Massachusetts Mayor’s Association Board of Directors during an organizational meeting earlier this year, according to an announcement.
Established in 1945, the Massachusetts Mayors’ Association provides opportunities for mayors to network and share ideas, pursue educational opportunities, meet with state leaders and subject-matter experts, and advocate for their cities.
“The Massachusetts Mayors’ Association is extremely effective at bringing municipal leaders together to share best practices and help solve tough problems,” said Bettencourt in a statement. “It is a privilege to serve on the board of such an esteemed organization and I look forward to working with my colleagues in local government.”
Following his election to the mayors' board, Bettencourt was also appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to serve on the Local Government Advisory Commission, which meets regularly with Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito to help shape policies and programs that affect cities like Peabody.
“Serving on the Local Government Advisory Commission gives me the opportunity to meet every month with the governor, lieutenant governor and other members of the administration,” said Bettencourt. “I will provide a mayor’s perspective and I will advocate for Peabody at the state level.”
Bettencourt was recently elected to his sixth term as mayor in November.