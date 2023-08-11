PEABODY — Voters will officially see three mayoral candidates and several contested City Council races on the ballot this fall.
The nomination papers for all candidates have been certified as of Tuesday. According to the final ballot, incumbent Mayor Ted Bettencourt will vie for his seventh term in office against first-time candidates Rochelle Agneta and Robb Stevens. The three candidates will face off in a preliminary election Sept. 12, after which the top two vote-getters move on to the general election Nov. 7.
This marks the first time Bettencourt has faced a challenger since being elected in 2011.
Agneta is a life-long Peabody resident who owns Salon CC at Mills 58 on Pulaski Street with her daughter, Stephanie Agneta, while Stevens is a former morning radio host who now works as a part-time barista at Starbucks. He has lived in the city since 2017.
All five Councilor at-Large incumbents, Tom Gould, Anne Manning-Martin, Ryan Melville, Tom Rossignoll and Jon Turco, are running for re-election, but will have to face off against Bukia “Kia” Chalvire to keep their seats.
Chalvire, who works for Massachusetts Office for Refugees and Immigrants, ran unsuccessfully for Ward 4 councilor in 2017 and an at-large seat in 2021.
Three candidates, William “Billy” Cardello, Ryan Cox and Michael Higgins, are facing off for the Ward 6 seat after Mark O’Neill announced this spring that he would not seek re-election. That race will also appear on the ballot in Ward 6 for the Sept. 12 preliminary.
Ward 2 incumbent Peter McGinn is also being challenged by Mary Beth Mallia, who served in the position from 1996 to 1997.
Ward 1 Councilor Craig Welton, Ward 3 Councilor Stephanie Peach, Ward 4 Councilor Julie Daigle and Ward 5 Councilor David Gamache are running unopposed for re-election.
Robert Wheatley is challenging Tracy Valletti for a seat on the Peabody Lighting Commission after Valletti was appointed by councilors and fellow commissioners in February to carry out the remainder of Charles Bonfanti’s term, who stepped down from the commission this winter.
The winner will complete Bonfanti’s term, which expires on Jan. 1, 2026.
Wheatley was on the light commission from 1997 to 2022 and served as the chairman for six terms and vice chairman for five terms during his tenure. He lost his re-election bid in 2021.
Thomas Pappas is a Library Trustee for the city, but is instead seeking a role on the lighting commission against incumbents William Aylward and Thomas D’Amato this fall. Both Pappas and Wheatley also sought to take over Bonfanti’s role over the winter, but lost to Valletti.
School Committee members Brandi Carpenter, Joseph Amico and John Olimpio are running unopposed for another four-year term.
Library Trustee incumbents Kate O’Brien, Frances Gallugi and Katrina Vassallo, who are wrapping up their six-year terms, face re-election this fall. Stacey Dolin and Emily Cooper are also vying for a seat on the board.
Residents must be registered to vote in the election by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.
For more information on city elections and voting, visit www.peabody-ma.gov/ or call the City Clerk’s office at 978-538-5756.
