DANVERS — Dominic Leo, 79, has until Oct. 1 to leave his barber shop on Hobart Street in Danvers.
He’s been cutting hair for more than 60 years, spending the last 15 in his spot in Danvers Square. But a mixed used development that will add 147 residential units to the site will demolish the building he and Betty Ann’s Subs currently operate in.
“I’m upset because it took the legs out from under me,” Leo said. “But fortunately for me, I’m 79 years old, and it’s not that big of a loss to me.”
He doesn’t need the business to pay his bills. In fact, he’s planning to go on a trip to Montreal once the business shutters. But he’ll still miss cutting hair, since “people are just happy in the shop.”
“I really don’t want to retire because I have nothing to do with my time,” Leo said.
Dominic’s Barber Shoppe joins a list of shifting businesses in downtown. Danvers Hardware has closed after decades in business, with Danvers Fresh Marketplace and the Corner Market set to soon follow suit. Betty Ann’s is moving. The new Maple Street Café is just opening up.
And, whether local residents like it or not, large scale housing developments are moving in.
“Every community goes through an evolutionary phase,” said Select Board member Gardner Trask. “We’ve had some recent retirements, we’ve had some recent changes. and so, at the same time, we’re looking to revitalize downtown to be a living downtown.”
These changes follow a Town Meeting vote in 2017 that rezoned parts of the downtown district from industrial and commercial use only to mixed use.
This would allow residences to open alongside — or, mainly, above — businesses new and old.
The Maple Street Mixed Use Development will create 147 residential units where Dominic’s, Betty Ann’s and the Corner Market currently sit, along with more than a dozen other downtown properties. The project will also contribute to the town’s affordable housing stock and have storefronts open on its main level.
Because of the development, Betty Ann’s owner Peter Rakip is moving his business to 20 Locust St., just around the corner from its current location.
Rakip looks to reopen the shop by the second week in October. It’ll add to the long list of changes he’s seen in downtown over the years.
“There used to be trains that would roll in front of the shop here and we’d used to watch them at night. There used to be a John Deere dealership next to me, and an ice cream stand where there are now condos,” Rakip said. “It’s been a complete transformation.”
“We need some more nail salons too, I think,” he laughed.
He said it’s discouraging to see “For Rent” signs in storefronts and established businesses shutting down.
While Danvers Hardware closed because its owners decided to retire, the Corner Market next to Rakip’s shop was told to leave by Oct. 1 to make way for the Maple Street development, owner Govind Patel said.
“They are tearing down the whole area and they said I’ve got to be out because my lease was over,” said Patel, who added that he won’t reopen elsewhere. “I’ve got to go.”
Gina Sabbagh, owner of Revival Fashion Consignment, said it’s been tough watching her neighbor Danvers Fresh Marketplace get pushed out next door. The property was sold to JAM Real Estate LLC. in April and will be redeveloped, though no plans for the site have been filed yet with the town.
JAM did not respond to a request for comment.
“It’s sad,” said Sabbagh, whose shop has been on Elm Street for 10 years. “I’m just kind of taking a deep breath in because I don’t know if they could do the same thing to me.”
But zoning is less the problem and more the solution, said Aaron Henry, the town’s director of land use and community services.
Ahead of the 2017 mixed use zoning vote, downtown property owners were asking the town for use variances to turn spaces above storefronts into residences.
“Rather than do those as one-offs, the Planning Board was asked to look at what can we do to just make this something that people can do through the zoning code,” Henry said.
The zoning change makes it easier for people to patronize downtown, especially as nearby workforces disappear, he said.
Over the last decade, downtown banks have left and the manufacturer Backer Hottwatt moved across town, taking workers that patronized nearby storefronts during the day with them.
“As people move back to downtown and into mixed use projects, we add people to our commercial districts, which is part of an economic development strategy, as well,” Henry said. “While you’re diversifying your housing stock with mixed use zoning, the real benefit of that is that you’re (replacing lost patrons).”
It’s important to supply these new shoppers and restaurant goers directly to the source, Trask said.
“While people are clamoring for more affordable housing opportunities, they are also clamoring to downsize or for apartments,” he said. “And if they’re going to do that, they want to live near amenities like restaurants and stores and coffee shops.
“I’m sorry that it does affect some standing businesses, but again, everything evolves. Everything changes,” Trask said.
Select Board member David Mills said the property owners downtown have a right to use or sell their land and that town employees have made conscientious decisions around zoning.
Mills also remembers when Danvers Fresh Marketplace was Murphy’s Fruit Mart, where he worked as a boy decades ago.
“I don’t like change, and I don’t think it’s all bad,” he said. “But people have a hard time with change.”
For Leo, he’ll look back on his time in Danvers Square fondly. He loves his landlord and chatting with customers. He also still has a packed book of appointments until he closes at the end of September.
“All good things come to an end, and this one does,” Leo said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com{/em} and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.