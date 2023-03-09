DANVERS — The wait for Betty Ann’s Sandwich Shop is over.
After a five-month break from behind the counter, owner Peter Rakip and his staff will be back to slinging sandwiches at the shop’s new location at 20 Locust St. starting Friday.
“It’s a good feeling to be opening up again,” Rakip said. “All my help is coming back, which is good. We all waited patiently to reopen.”
Betty Ann’s has been a staple of downtown Danvers for 70 years, with the Rakip family running it for the last five decades.
It was tough for Rakip to say goodbye to the shop’s former spot on Hobart Street when Betty Ann’s and other businesses were pushed out last fall to make way for the new Maple Street Mixed Use Development.
That project is currently under construction where Betty Ann’s, the Corner Market, Dominic’s Barber Shoppe and more than a dozen other properties once stood. There will be new storefronts on the site’s main level and it will have 147 residential units that will contribute to the town’s affordable housing stock.
“It was kind of melancholy, kind of sad seeing the old place torn down,” Rakip said. “But now that (Maple Street) is going forward, I look forward to the new people who will be moving into the new apartments because that’s going to be close to our business. It’s right across the street.”
Betty Ann’s new space on Locust Street is also a lot larger, Rakip said. There’s more room for him to make his famous sandwiches and more standing space for the customers waiting for them. There will also be outside seating once the weather gets better, he said.
Construction took longer than Rakip anticipated, he said. But the wait was well worth it.
“As we were working in here to get things done, people were coming up to ask if we were open and expecting it to be open,” Rakip said. “The interest is there and we’re happy.”
Betty Ann’s will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week starting Friday. The menu is the same as it’s always been, and regular customers have already shared on social media how excited they are to chow down on their favorite subs.
“The biggest comments have been, ‘I need to get my tuna subs, the homemade meatballs, the Italians,’ all the specialties that we’ve got a reputation of putting out,” he said. “People have been asking in a roundabout way, ‘When can I get one?’”
