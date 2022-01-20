BEVERLY — When Walt Kosmowski first walked into the studio at BevCam, he did so as a volunteer looking for a new hobby. Almost two decades later, he is retiring as its executive director.
Kosmowski, 75, has announced that he will step down this month after 14 years in charge of Beverly’s local access television station. He is credited with expanding the station’s coverage of local government, sports and community life in a time of a rapidly changing media landscape.
“Walt’s done a very good job,” said Paul Earl, president of BevCam’s board of directors. “He’s well-known in the community. He’s done a really good job carrying the flag.”
BevCam has hired a company to conduct the search for a new executive director. The job is being advertised with a salary range of $85,000 to $95,000. The deadline to apply is Feb. 11.
BevCam has a staff of five full-time employees and operates its three channels out of a studio at Beverly High School. It is organized as a nonprofit and is funded through monthly fees paid by Beverly subscribers on their Comcast bills.
The city recently signed a new 10-year contract with Comcast that increases funding for BevCam by about 50%, Earl said. He said the increased funding could lead to new initiatives under a new executive director, including BevCam producing and selling its own streaming content.
“You want someone who is passionate about where media is going and can execute on that,” Earl said. “People want content delivered in different ways.”
Under Kosmowski, BevCam has trained hundreds of individuals and organizations to produce their own programming. Some people end up producing only a few shows, while others remain for years, he said. The Beverly Council on Aging, for instance, has produced “Livin’ The Good Life” since 2009. Kosmowski has been hosting his own show, “North Shore Journal,” since starting it as a volunteer in 2004.
BevCam also has worked with Beverly High media students to produce their own programming, and has increased its coverage of local government meetings, high school sports, and community events like Homecoming. The station has received several national and regional awards.
“The one thing I’m proud of is that BevCam has become part of the fabric of the community,” Kosmowski said. “We were kind of unknown. We’ve developed relationships with nonprofits, businesses, civic organizations, community groups, the schools. We have a very comprehensive array of local programming. Twenty years ago people would paint local access TV with a broad brush and say it’s two old-timers talking about zoning regulations. It’s much more than that.”
Kosmowski was born in Germany, the son of parents who lived in Poland and survived World War II. He grew up in Pennsylvania and worked for Polaroid for years before moving to Beverly in 2000. He said his decision to retire was “crystallized” by the pandemic.
“I’m in reasonably good health and my wife and I love to travel,” he said. “We said, ‘Let’s not wait until it’s too late.’”
