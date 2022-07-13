BEVERLY — After leading local access stations in places as far apart as Vermont and California, Rob Chapman has settled in as the new executive director at BevCam.
Chapman, 59, succeeds Walt Kosmowski, who retired after 14 years as executive director. As head of BevCam — short for Beverly Community Access Media — Chapman oversees an operation that provides coverage of local government meetings and sports and also trains residents to produce their own programs.
Chapman said BevCam has been excelling at its government and sports coverage. He said he would like to reach out to the community to encourage more people to take advantage of the training that BevCam provides to become producers and create their own content.
“It’s an opportunity to have a community discussion about things that are important to Beverly,” Chapman said.
Chapman grew up in Stowe, Vermont, and graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in theater. He first got involved in local cable when he and a few theater friends put together a comedy variety show on the local public access station. He eventually was hired as a production assistant at the public access station in Burlington, Vermont, and has been in the business ever since, including a stint as executive director of a community station in Monrovia, California. He most recently served as director for Onion River Community Access Media in Montpelier, Vermont.
Paul Earl, the chairman of BevCam’s board of directors, said one of attributes that led the board to hire Chapman was his many leadership roles in the community media field. He was president of the Vermont Access Network and has served on the Alliance for Community Media Northeast Region board of directors since 2008.
“His leadership in the public media industry is a real plus,” Earl said. “He’s been in two states. He has a lot of experience and he’s still young enough to have another 10 or 15 years. We’re very happy he’s here.”
Chapman was one of 21 applicants for the job, which was advertised with a salary of at least $80,000.
Earl said BevCam, which operates as an educational nonprofit corporation, is in good shape financially thanks to a recently signed 10-year contract between Comcast and the city. The contract calls for Comcast to contribute the maximum 5% of its Beverly revenues to fund BevCam, a healthy increase from the 2.9% under the previous contract.
Cable companies are required by law to fund local access channels in exchange for the right to use city property such as utility poles for infrastructure. Comcast is allowed to pass that cost along to subscribers through a “franchise fee” on their monthly bills.
Earl said the new contract has boosted BevCam’s annual budget by about $300,000 per year, to nearly $800,000. The company has five employees, including Chapman. It has three TV channels and a YouTube channel and operates out of a studio at Beverly High School.
“I’m confident BevCam’s going to do really well,” Earl said.
Chapman said his goals include exploring the possibility of collaborating with stations in other communities on programming and production, and seeking new revenue sources. The number of cable subscribers is going down nationally as people turn to streaming services, and BevCam’s revenue is based on the number of Beverly subscribers to Comcast.
Earl said Beverly has not experienced a big drop-off in cable subscribers, but the station needs to prepare for the possibility. Chapman said other funding sources could include underwriting and sponsorships from nonprofits and foundations.
Earl noted that the number of people producing their own programs on BevCam dropped significantly during the pandemic, from 25 to about 10 or 15. Chapman said he would like to increase that number. Earl mentioned the possibility of BevCam opening a “storefront” in downtown Beverly to increase its visibility and allow people to drop in.
Either way, Chapman encourages anyone who wants to take advantage of BevCam’s training and equipment to reach out.
“If you’ve got an idea for a show or a community event, give us a call,” he said.
