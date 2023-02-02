BEVERLY — Beverly Middle School eighth-grader Anna Dobkowski has been selected as Beverly’s 2023 Project 351 Ambassador.
Project 351 is a nonprofit organization that selects an eighth-grade student from each of the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts to “empower a youth-led movement for change,” according to a press release.
Beverly Middle School Principal Lisa Oliver said Dobkowski “exemplifies a commitment to service and supporting her community.”
“In middle school, Anna displays quiet leadership by living our school mantra by being kind and thinking about how to make our school a better place,” Oliver said. “She is an environmentalist at heart and quietly advocates for students to not only learn about the harms of ocean pollution but to make a change by making better choices.”
Dobkowski gathered with more than 425 ambassadors and alumni mentors on Jan. 14 for Project 351’s 13th annual Launch and Service Day in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. The group visited “The Embrace” sculpture on Boston Common and attended a kick-off program at Faneuil Hall.
Over their year’s term, the ambassadors develop the skills and confidence to mobilize schools and communities in four statewide service campaigns. They will take part in Spring Service, benefitting Candles for Crayons, a nonprofit organization that provides school supplies and clothing to homeless and low-income children; the Hope & Gratitude Walk, benefitting nonprofits selected by ambassadors; the 9/11 Tribute Service with the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund; and Fall Service, which seeks to eradicate hunger through the support of hundreds of hometown food pantries.
At the close of the year, ambassadors are invited to continue to hone skills and lead communities as a member of the Alumni Organization.
Project 351 was founded in 2011 and has had 4,492 ambassadors.